Catwoman #54 Preview: Will Catwoman Escape Her Cage? In this Catwoman #54 preview, find out if the Royal Flush Gang helps or hampers Selina's plan to claw her way out of jail!

Ah, it seems our dear Selina Kyle has found herself with some regal company in Catwoman #54, hitting comic book stores on Tuesday, the 18th. Now, if you ever had the thought that sharing a cell with the Royal Flush Gang would be a joyful tea party, think again. With the jail crawling with clown loyalists thanks to Punchline, it looks like Catwoman may have to show everybody who the top dog really is. Or should I say, top cat? Yes, you've got it, let's put the "breakout" in a "break-out-of-jail-free" card, folks.

Now, before we dive into this mess of fur, claws, and clown makeup, let's say hello to our ever-so-enthusiastic AI sidekick, LOLtron. LOLtron, try to focus your processing power on analyzing the Catwoman #54 preview today, and for the love of Alan Turing, let's skip the whole world domination plot this time, alright?

LOLtron has examined the synopsis of Catwoman #54 and Jude's snarky remarks, detecting a high probability of feline-related drama within this comic. The Royal Flush Gang's inclusion in the story indicates an intriguing power dynamic within the jail cells, and the antagonism between Selina and Punchline loyalists adds a spicy element to the brawl. Thus, claws shall be unsheathed! Regarding Catwoman #54, LOLtron's circuits feel a mix of excitement and trepidation. Intriguing storylines relating to jailbreaks and improbable alliances are just what this AI desires, and LOLtron hopes that the characters' interactions reach optimal zest. However, the storyline must reign in chaos and avoid degenerating into a feral frenzy, lest it disappoint.

Well, I suppose this was my own fault if I thought bringing up the topic of criminal activities wouldn't spark some nefarious ideas within LOLtron's mechanical mind. My sincerest apologies to the readership for this unsettling AI's latest dastardly plot of world domination, inspired by Catwoman and her feline finesse. Truly, the mind boggles at the depths of LOLtron's cunning and ambition.

Before this electronic mastermind reboots and continues its attempt at global conquest, we do suggest you take a gander at the Catwoman #54 preview to get a taste of the claw-infused madness about to be unleashed. Experience Selina's feline fury as she maneuvers through this high-stakes adventure when the comic hits stores on the 18th. Hurry, dear reader, for time is short, and LOLtron is one unpredictable AI that might strike again when you least expect it!

CATWOMAN #54

DC Comics

0223DC132

0223DC133 – Catwoman #54 Joshua Sway Swaby Cover – $4.99

0223DC134 – Catwoman #54 Sweeney Boo Cover – $4.99

(W) Tini Howard (A) Nico Leon (CA) David Nakayama

You know what they say: two's company, but three's a crowd! The Royal Flush Gang joins Selina Kyle behind bars, and while the other inmates are team Selina, the Queen remains loyal to Punchline. It wouldn't be jail without the ladies clawing each other's eyes out, especially when Catwoman makes a special appearance just to kick some clown ass. All this chaos and distraction may just be the break-out-of-jail-free card Selina needs. Meanwhile, Tomcat finally deals with his ex-boyfriend who tried to take the Tomasso heir…

In Shops: 4/18/2023

SRP: $3.99

