Catwoman #73 Preview: Meow-sion Impossible in Tokyo

Check out a preview of Catwoman #73, where Selina Kyle faces a life-changing proposition in Tokyo. Will the Cat finally hang up her claws for good? In stores Wednesday.

Article Summary Catwoman #73 takes Selina Kyle to Tokyo for a life-changing proposition. In stores Wednesday.

Will Selina give up her identity and walk away from her life as Catwoman forever?

Brought to you by DC Comics with creative team Torunn Gronbekk and Marianna Ignazzi.

CATWOMAN TAKES ON TOKYO! Selina arrives in Tokyo looking for an old ally and a much-needed respite. Unfortunately for the feline fatale of crime, her enemies are already one step ahead of her. As she struggles to outwit them, Catwoman is offered a proposition: what if she were to completely disappear and give up being Selina Kyle forever?

CATWOMAN #73

DC Comics

1224DC088

1224DC089 – Catwoman #73 Frank Cho Cover – $4.99

1224DC090 – Catwoman #73 Dan Panosian Cover – $4.99

1224DC091 – Catwoman #73 Lesley Leirix Li Cover – $4.99

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Marianna Ignazzi (CA) Sebastian Fiumara

In Shops: 2/19/2025

SRP: $3.99

To purchase comics previewed from Marvel, DC, IDW, BOOM!, Archie, and more, locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

