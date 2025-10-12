Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: catwoman

Catwoman #80 Preview: Cat's Out of the Bag in Venice

Catwoman #80 hits stores this Wednesday! Selina infiltrates a deadly auction in Venice, but she's not the only Gothamite who showed up uninvited.

Article Summary Catwoman #80 releases October 15th, plunging Selina into a deadly criminal auction in Venice, Italy.

Other Gothamites lurk in Venice, making Selina's score highly personal and more dangerous than ever.

The issue teases shocking betrayals and a classic survival question: who will escape the Venetian chaos alive?

STUCK IN THE MIDDLE WITH MEW! Catwoman has successfully infiltrated the auction hosted by the world's most dangerous criminals–but as seen last issue, she's not the only Gothamite in town! Who else has arrived in Venice? Why is this score so personal for Selina? Most importantly–will any of them make it out alive? Find out here!

CATWOMAN #80

DC Comics

0825DC0092

0825DC0093 – Catwoman #80 Frank Cho Cover – $4.99

0825DC0094 – Catwoman #80 Derrick Chew Cover – $4.99

0825DC0095 – Catwoman #80 W. Scott Forbes Cover – $4.99

0825DC0096 – Catwoman #80 Dan Mora Cover – $4.99

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Danilo Beyruth (CA) Sebastian Fiumara

In Shops: 10/15/2025

SRP: $3.99

