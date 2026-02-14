Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Celina Frenn & Mari Luoma's New YA Graphic Novel, Grim Reaper Girl

Celina Frenn and Mari Luoma's new YA graphic novel, Grim Reaper Girl from Union Square Kids in 2028

Grim Reaper Girl, is the name of a new YA graphic novel written Celina Frenn and drawn by Mari Luoma, in which 16-year-old Ellen, desperate for a normal life, runs over a Grim Reaper with her hearse and inherits his powers. Now stuck with a death clock over everyone's head, a best friend with a crush, a cute ghostly guide she doesn't trust, and bodies piling up, Ellen must decide if she's meant for high school—or for death itself.

Emily Duffy at Union Square Kids has acquired world rights to Grim Reaper Girl and publication is scheduled for summer 2028; Cilina Frenn's agent Jemiscoe Chambers-Black, now at Starling Literary + Media, represented the author while at Andrea Brown Literary Agency, and Mari Luoma's agent Christie Megill at the CAT Agency represented the artist.

Celina Frenn is an American writer best known for writing a variety of Lego and My Little Pony TV series, as well as writing the graphic novels Keeper Of The Lost Cities and Spy Grandma. Mari Luoma is a Finnish writer and comics artist and whose notable works include The Romeo & Hirviöt series, Masters of Mystery: Olivia and Icarus series

Union Square Publishing is the publishing wing of Barnes & Noble, named after the location of their flagship store. They state that Union Square was founded to provide innovative options for talented authors to publish on a level playing field with traditional publishers. And that the team has a combined 80 years of experience in the publishing industry, having published more than 1,400 authors since 2008. They state that they make publishing easier and more profitable by managing all the details and complexities of production, distribution, and sales from the delivery of manuscripts to providing social networking and promotional capabilities for worldwide distribution. But then they would, wouldn't they?

