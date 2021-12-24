Cerebus's Emily The Strange in Aardvark Vanaheim March 2022 Solicits

Dave Sim has, in recent years, taken his highly regarded 300-issue graphic novel and transformed it into the ridiculed-then-ignored Cerebus In Hell. A series of one-shot cut-and-paste strips using his own work and that of Gustave Dove, alongside Benjamin Hobbs, railing against what he sees as society's and comic books' deficiencies, with a series of Cerebus In Hell parodies. And each one-shot trying to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way. But in March 2022, it's time for Emily The Strange to get the Cerebus In Hell treatment.

CIH PRESENTS CEREBUS EMILY ONE SHOT

Ever wonder what Cerebus the Aardvark would have been like if, instead of being a barbarian aardvark, he had had perfect bangs, artfully applied mascara that made his eyes irresistibly sexy, a little black dress that barely covered his crotch, tailored to show off his sun-bronzed shoulders to their best advantage and adorable white, painted toenails? Well, hey, who hasn't? Now it can be told! See what happens when "Daddy's Little Psycho" leverages her bipolarity and autism into absolute tyrannical control over everyone who crosses her path!In Shops: Mar 30, 2022 SRP: $4.00

SWORDS OF CEREBUS IN HELL TP VOL 12

Further collecting Cerebus' adventures in Hell? (with a question mark)! Relive 2021 all over again by reading the Cerebus in Hell 2021 Preview Calendar issue! Marvel at the giant symbolic Batvark and the tiny little former Batvark on the cover of The Amazing Batvark #1 that actually appear that way in "Batvark No More!" Expect the unexpected in Flaming Cerebus #1 as Cerebus decides to run for Prime Minister of Canada four years ahead of time after failing to get as many seats as the Green Party in the 2019 Canadian Federal Election. Meet Beverly Swizzle Stick and Cerebus the Duck! In Shops: Mar 30, 2022 SRP: $19.95