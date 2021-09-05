Champions #9 Preview: Ms. Marvel, Corporate Stooge?!

Champions #9 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and in this preview, we see Ms. Marvel willingly become a corporate stooge! What? No, she didn't get a job at Marvel. Ms. Marvel rescinded her resignation as an intern at Roxxon and now not only wants to rejoin the company, but plans to give a speech about how great it is at a company event, overlooking all of the terrible things the company has done and the nasty places it spends its money! Okay, so it is sort of like getting a job at Marvel. But Ms. Marvel has a reason for what she's doing: she needs to buy the Champions more time to execute their anti-Roxxon plans. Check out the preview below.

CHAMPIONS #9

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210719

(W) Danny Lore (A) Luciano Vecchio (CA) Toni Infante

The Champions' commitment to destroying Roxxon from within faces its ultimate test, as Kamala is asked to speak for the company in front of a global audience. How far will Ms. Marvel go to destroy the corporation that almost ruined her life? And what will it cost the rest of the Champions? Rated T

In Shops: 9/8/2021

SRP: $3.99