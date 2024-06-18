Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Alex Paknadel, charles soule, Declan Shalvey, Gerry Duggan, john mccrea, Old Dog

Charles Soule & John McCrea Join Declan Shalvey for Return of Old Dog

Leonardo Romero, Charles Soule, Alex Paknadel, PJ Holden and John McCrea among those joining Declan Shalvey for return of Old Dog

Declan Shalvey's Old Dog returns with a star-studded creator lineup.

Image Comics reveals September 2024 for Old Dog's double-sized anthology.

Charles Soule, Alex Paknadel, and more contribute to new Old Dog missions.

John McCrea juggles Old Dog anthology and new Dead Eyes series.

Declan Shalvey's Old Dog returns from Image Comics as part of their September 2024 solicits and solicitations, for a double-sized anthology with a bevy of guest creators. Jack Lynch, retired from a failed career at the CIA, is now learning some new tricks… and has some new creators. Leonardo Romero, Charles Soule, Alex Paknadel, Sumeyye Kesgin, PJ Holden, Rory Mcconville, Gavin Guidry, Sumeyye Kesgin, Matias Bergara, David O'Sullivan and John McCrea – whose Dead Eyes is returning with Gerry Duggan in September as well.



OLD DOG: OPERATIONS (ONE-SHOT)

64 PAGES FULL COLOR $7.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18

STORY DECLAN SHALVEY, LEONARDO ROMERO, CHARLES SOULE, ALEX PAKNADEL, SUMEYYE KESGIN,PJ HOLDEN, RORY McCONVILLE

ART DECLAN SHALVEY, LEONARDO ROMERO, GAVIN GUIDRY, SUMEYYE KESGIN, MATIAS BERGARA, DAVID O'SULLIVAN, JOHN McCREA

COVER A DECLAN SHALVEY COVER B TULA LOTAY

Following his blistering debut in IMAGE! #1 and the acclaimed REDACT ONE, DECLAN SHALVEY's OLD DOG returns in a collection of short missions, joined by some of the industry's best creators. This special anthology one-shot delivers a brand-new story by SHALVEY along with operations by CHARLES SOULE, LEONARDO ROMERO, MATIAS BERGARA, ALEX PAKNADEL, and more. Sign up for some spy-fi duty this September.

And here's a look at that new Dead Eyes series as well.



DEAD EYES: THE EMPTY FRAMES #1 (OF 5)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 11

STORY GERRY DUGGAN

ART | COVER A JOHN McCREA



DEAD EYES IS BACK! The world's most unkillable comic is out of hiding and back stomping around Boston. At the end of the first volume, the masked hood known as Dead Eyes picked up a clue as to the location of the paintings swiped in the largest private art heist in America. Can Dead Eyes and Wheels take down the score while avoiding the cops and the mafia? DUGGAN and McCREA are back and knocking teeth down throats.

