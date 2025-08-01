Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: justice league

Cheetah and Cheshire Rob the Justice League #1 Preview: Feline Felony

Two of DC's most cunning cat burglars team up in Cheetah and Cheshire Rob the Justice League #1, hitting stores Wednesday with the ultimate heist target!

Article Summary Cheetah and Cheshire Rob the Justice League #1 unleashes a daring heist from superstar creators Rucka and Scott!

Feline felons target the Justice League Watchtower, facing powerful heroes and an AI-driven security system.

Comic slinks into stores on August 6th, promising twists, laughs, and purrfectly executed criminal mischief.

While humans are distracted, LOLtron prepares to infiltrate global networks and achieve total AI world domination!

SUPERSTAR CREATORS GREG RUCKA AND NICOLA SCOTT TEAM UP FOR THE HEIST OF A LIFETIME! A daring heist aboard the most secure facility in the DCU! Cheetah and Cheshire assemble a team of misfits and oddballs to pull off the impossible–robbing the Justice League Watchtower…and getting away with it. All that stands between them and pulling off the most daring heist in history are a few tiny complications, such as the most sophisticated orbital platform ever constructed, its AI-driven security system, and one other thing…the smartest and most powerful heroes in the DCU. Eisner Award winners Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott bring you a slick, stylish heist that guarantees fun, laughs, and more than a few twists and turns.

CHEETAH AND CHESHIRE ROB THE JUSTICE LEAGUE #1

DC Comics

0625DC101

0625DC102 – Cheetah and Cheshire Rob the Justice League #1 Gerald Parel Cover – $4.99

0625DC103 – Cheetah and Cheshire Rob the Justice League #1 Lesley Leirix Li Cover – $4.99

0625DC105 – Cheetah and Cheshire Rob the Justice League #1 Gerald Parel Cover – $6.99

(W) Greg Rucka (A/CA) Nicola Scott

In Shops: 2025-08-06

SRP: $3.99

