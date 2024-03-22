Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: age of darkness, elvira, hercules, james bond, June 2024, lilo and stitch, Solicits, stephen mooney, thundercats, vampirella

Cheetara Trains Lion-O, ThunderCats #5 in Dynamite June 2024 Solicits

Stephen Mooney writes and draws Cheetara-starring ThunderCats #5 in Dynamite Entertainment's June 2024 solicitations.

Article Summary Stephen Mooney guest writes/draws ThunderCats #5 with Cheetara training Lion-O.

New Vampirella miniseries and Lilo & Stitch adventures unveiled for June.

Space Ghost #2 delves into the mystery of Ghost Planet by Pepose and Lau.

Red Sonja and James Bond continue their epic sagas with fresh, exciting plots.

ThunderCats #5 in Dynamite Entertainment's June 2024 solicits and solicitations sees Cheetara training the young Lion-O, in a guest issue written and drawn by Stephen Mooney, of Half Past Danger. As well as Vampirella: Dark Reflection #1 by Tom Sniegoski, Jeannine Acheson and Daniel Maine, a Lilo & Stitch graphic anthology, and more Hercules, Space Ghost, Red Sonja, Vampirella, Age Of Darkness, James Bond, Elvira and Sweetie Candy Vigilante.

THUNDERCATS #5 CVR A NAKAYAMA

DYNAMITE

APR240199

APR240200 – THUNDERCATS #5 CVR B PARRILLO

APR240201 – THUNDERCATS #5 CVR C SHALVEY

APR240202 – THUNDERCATS #5 CVR D LEE & CHUNG

APR240203 – THUNDERCATS #5 CVR E TAO

APR240204 – THUNDERCATS #5 CVR F ACTION FIGURE

APR240205 – THUNDERCATS #5 CVR K 7 COPY INCV MOONEY ORIGINAL

APR240206 – THUNDERCATS #5 CVR L 10 COPY INCV NAKAYAMA FOIL

APR240207 – THUNDERCATS #5 CVR M 10 COPY INCV MOONEY ORIGINAL VIRGIN

APR240208 – THUNDERCATS #5 CVR N 10 COPY INCV NAKAYAMA FOIL VIRGIN

APR240209 – THUNDERCATS #5 CVR O 15 COPY INCV PARRILLO B&W

APR240210 – THUNDERCATS #5 CVR P 15 COPY INCV SHALVEY FOIL

APR240211 – THUNDERCATS #5 CVR Q 15 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE VIRGIN

APR240212 – THUNDERCATS #5 CVR R 20 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

APR240213 – THUNDERCATS #5 CVR S 20 COPY INCV SHALVEY VIRGIN

APR240214 – THUNDERCATS #5 CVR T 25 COPY INCV PARRILLO VIRIGN

APR240215 – THUNDERCATS #5 CVR U 30 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

APR240216 – THUNDERCATS #5 CVR V 40 COPY INCV TAO VIRGIN

APR240217 – THUNDERCATS #5 CVR G PARRILLO FOIL

APR240218 – THUNDERCATS #5 CVR H PARRILLO FOIL VIRGIN

APR240219 – THUNDERCATS #5 CVR I NAKAYAMA METAL PREMIUM

APR240220 – THUNDERCATS #5 CVR J NAKAYAMA LTD VIRGIN

(W) Stephen Mooney (A) Stephen Mooney (CA) David Nakayama

Although Lion-0 has the body of an adult, his accelerated growth means that his physical strength has outpaced his emotions, and he still has a lot of growing up to do before he can achieve the kind of maturity that every leader needs. Luckily, a seasoned warrior is ready to help him master his temper with some painful combat lessons!

In the aftermath of the Third-Earth-shaking events in the first story arc, Cheetara takes center stage for "Training Day," a special standalone issue written and drawn by guest author STEPHEN MOONEY (The Rocketeer: The Great Race, Half Past Danger), who also contributes a cover for the issue together with series stalwarts DAVID NAKAYAMA, LUCIO PARRILLO, DECLAN SHALVEY, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, and IVAN TAO!

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #1 CVR A FRISON

DYNAMITE

APR240133

APR240134 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #1 CVR B PARILLO

APR240135 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #1 CVR C LINSNER

APR240136 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #1 CVR D ANACLETO

APR240137 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #1 CVR E COSPLAY

APR240138 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #1 CVR H BLANK AUTHENTIX

APR240139 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #1 CVR L 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VI

APR240140 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #1 CVR M 10 COPY INCV LINSNER LI

APR240141 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #1 CVR N 10 COPY INCV FRISON FOI

APR240142 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #1 CVR O 15 COPY INCV ANACLETO F

APR240143 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #1 CVR P 20 COPY INCV FRISON FOI

APR240144 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #1 CVR Q 20 COPY INCV ANACLETO F

APR240145 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #1 CVR R 25 COPY INCV ANACLETO V

APR240146 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #1 CVR S 30 COPY INCV LINSNER LI

APR240147 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #1 CVR T 40 COPY INCV PARRILLO V

APR240148 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #1 CVR U 50 COPY INCV LINSNER VI

APR240149 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #1 CVR F PARRILLO FOIL

APR240150 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #1 CVR G PARRILLO FOIL VIRGIN (C

APR240151 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #1 CVR I FRISON METAL PREMIUM (C

APR240152 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #1 CVR J FRISON LTD VIRGIN

APR240153 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #1 CVR K ANACLETO ATLAS ED

(W) Tom Sniegoski, Jeannine Acheson (A) Daniel Maine (CA) Jenny Frison

A new miniseries from the writers of Vampiverse explodes onto comic shelves in June! Lilith, a daughter of Vampirella, now working for the Reality Corp., has been assigned her first mission, investigating an anomaly in one of the many threads of the Fabric where the Vampirella of that world has gone eerily silent. Upon reaching this reality, Lilith discovers a world overrun by the spawn of Chaos and a Vampirella beaten and broken by the forces she has sworn to combat. It is up to Lilith to save this world from a monstrous evil and to restore Vampirella to the warrior of Order she had once been.

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

LILO & STITCH #626 GN

DYNAMITE

APR240154

(W) Moana McAdams, Daniel Kibblesmith, Chuck Brown, Jeff Parker, George Kambadais, Edwin Galmon, George Kambadais (A) George Kambadais, Miriana Puglia, Emiliana Pinna, Giulia Giacomino, Various (CA) Sean Galloway

HAPPY STITCH DAY! Dynamite proudly presents an 85-page spectacular celebrating the greatest (and bluest) of all holidays, in honor of everyone's favorite furball, STITCH, aka EXPERIMENT 626 (on 6/26…get it?)! Featuring solo tales starring Stitch, Lilo, Nani, Jumba, Pleakley, Bubbles, David, Myrtle and all of your favorite characters from the classic Lilo & Stitch film!

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

LILO & STITCH OHANA GN

DYNAMITE

APR240155

(W) Greg Pak (A) Giulia Giacomino (CA) Joshua Middleton

HOME IS WHERE THE 'OHANA IS!

Don't tell the Cluster Sovereign, but the first collection of the all-new adventures of Lilo & Stitch is arriving here on Earth!

Life seems to have calmed down for Experiment 626 and his new family – at least until evil aliens come hunting for everyone's favorite blue-furred troublemaker. The kicker? They're using giant robots that are powered by Stitch's own DNA! Will Lilo's beloved pet be able to take on these villains and lead them away from his adopted planet and loved ones? And even if he succeeds, will he be able to find his way back home?

All these questions (and more!) will be answered in Lilo & Stitch: 'Ohana, debuting in June! Written and illustrated by the acclaimed creative team of GREG PAK and GIULIA GIACOMINO, this digest-sized (6" x 9") volume collects issues #1-4 of the ongoing series, and features JOSHUA MIDDLETON's beautiful cover artwork on both hardcover and trade paperback editions.

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

LILO & STITCH OHANA HC

LILO & STITCH #6 CVR A BALDARI

DYNAMITE

APR240157

APR240158 – LILO & STITCH #6 CVR B FORSTNER

APR240159 – LILO & STITCH #6 CVR C GALMON

APR240160 – LILO & STITCH #6 CVR D ROUSSEAU COLOR BLEED

APR240161 – LILO & STITCH #6 CVR E 7 COPY INCV ROUSSEAU COLOR BLEED VIRG

APR240162 – LILO & STITCH #6 CVR F 10 COPY INCV GALMON VIRGIN

APR240163 – LILO & STITCH #6 CVR G 15 COPY INCV FORSTNER VIRGIN

APR240164 – LILO & STITCH #6 CVR H 15 COPY INCV BALDARI VIRGIN

(W) Greg Pak (A) Giulia Giacomino (CA) Nicoletta Baldari

Just in time for Stitch Day, Lilo & Stitch #6 lands! In this issue, Experiment 626 winds up his impromptu circumnavigation of the globe just steps ahead of the increasingly agitated Cluster Sovereign. Will Lilo's beloved "puppy" shake off his intergalactic pursuers for good? There's only one way to find out pick up Lilo & Stitch #6 in June!

This special Stitch Day delivery comes courtesy of acclaimed author GREG PAK and intrepid artist GIULIA GIACOMINO, and arrives wrapped in sublime covers from NICOLETTA BALDARI, TRISH FORSTNER, EDWIN GALMON, and CRAIG ROUSSEAU!

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

HERCULES #3 CVR A KAMBADAIS

DYNAMITE

APR240165

APR240166 – HERCULES #3 CVR B LOLLI

APR240167 – HERCULES #3 CVR C TOMASELLI

APR240168 – HERCULES #3 CVR D RANALDI NEGATIVE SPACE

APR240169 – HERCULES #3 CVR H 10 COPY INCV LOLLI FOIL

APR240170 – HERCULES #3 CVR I 10 COPY INCV TOMASELLI B&W

APR240171 – HERCULES #3 CVR J 15 COPY INCV LOLLI FOIL VIRGIN

APR240172 – HERCULES #3 CVR K 15 COPY INCV KAMBADAIS FOIL VIRGIN

APR240173 – HERCULES #3 CVR L 20 COPY INCV RANALDI NEGATIVE SPACE VIRGIN

APR240174 – HERCULES #3 CVR M 25 COPY INCV LOLLI B&W

APR240175 – HERCULES #3 CVR N 30 COPY INCV TOMASELLI VIRGIN

APR240176 – HERCULES #3 CVR O 40 COPY INCV KAMBADAIS VIRGIN

APR240177 – HERCULES #3 CVR E KAMBADAIS FOIL

APR240178 – HERCULES #3 CVR F LOLLI LTD VIRGIN

APR240179 – HERCULES #3 CVR G TOMASELLI METAL PREMIUM

(W) Elliott Kalan (A / CA) George Kambadais

After the unexplained disappearance of both Aphrodite and Hephaestus, the remaining gods of Olympus convene an emergency council to tackle the problem. Rejecting Hercules's outlandish idea that Hades might have returned, they dismis- sively send the demigod on another divine errand this time to the city of Thessaly, which is under attack from an army of centaurs.

As Hercules and Galatea take on the hooved besiegers, Meg and Phil search for the source of their hostility- only to find that their main suspect has become the latest victim of the ongoing rash of supernatural vanishings!

The mythological mystery deepens in Hercules #3, inscribed for the ages by Emmy Award-winning writer ELLIOTT KALAN (The Daily Show) and Gargoyles artist GEORGE KAMBADAIS, and enclosed in covers from KAMBADAIS, MATTEO LOLLI, FRANCESCO TOMASELLI, and ALESSANDRO RANALDI!

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

SRP: 0

SPACE GHOST #2 CVR A MATTINA

DYNAMITE

APR240180

APR240181 – SPACE GHOST #2 CVR B LEE & CHUNG

APR240182 – SPACE GHOST #2 CVR C BARENDS

APR240183 – SPACE GHOST #2 CVR D CHO

APR240184 – SPACE GHOST #2 CVR I 10 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG FOIL

APR240185 – SPACE GHOST #2 CVR J 10 COPY INCV BARENDS VIRGIN

APR240186 – SPACE GHOST #2 CVR K 10 COPY INCV CHO FOIL

APR240187 – SPACE GHOST #2 CVR L 15 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG FOIL VIRGIN (C

APR240188 – SPACE GHOST #2 CVR M 15 COPY INCV CHO FOIL VIRGIN

APR240189 – SPACE GHOST #2 CVR N 20 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

APR240190 – SPACE GHOST #2 CVR O 20 COPY INCV CHO B&W

APR240191 – SPACE GHOST #2 CVR P 25 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART VIRGIN

APR240192 – SPACE GHOST #2 CVR Q 30 COPY INCV CHO B&W VIRGIN

APR240193 – SPACE GHOST #2 CVR R 40 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

APR240194 – SPACE GHOST #2 CVR S 50 COPY INCV MATTINA VIRGIN

APR240195 – SPACE GHOST #2 CVR E MATTINA FOIL

APR240196 – SPACE GHOST #2 CVR F MATTINA FOIL VIRGIN

APR240197 – SPACE GHOST #2 CVR G MATTINA METAL PREMIUM

APR240198 – SPACE GHOST #2 CVR H CHO LTD VIRGIN

(W) David Pepose (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Francesco Mattina

"…They call it the Ghost Planet now."

Jan, Jace, Blip and Space Ghost travel to the Ghost Planet, the mysterious headquarters of the even more mysterious Space Ghost. Leaving on an urgent mission, Space Ghost give explicit orders to: STAY. PUT. What could go wrong? Also featuring an unexpected flight of the Phantom Cruiser!

Over the next year, everything you know about Space Ghost, his companions and his enemies will be revealed as only Dynamite can!

Written by David (Punisher) Pepose and drawn by Dynamite superstar Jonathan Lau, issue #1 features an array of the most incredible artists in the known Galaxy: Bjorn Barends, Francesco Mattina, Jae Lee and Michael Cho!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

THUNDERCATS #1 LEE LINE ART VIRGIN DE EXC VAR

DYNAMITE

APR240221

(CA) Jae Lee

Previously available only on the Dynamite website, this striking line art edition of Jae Lee's masterful cover for ThunderCats #1 is now being offered to retailers at net cost-see this month's Previews order form for details.

A limited number of copies signed by Jae Lee, as well as copies signed and remarqued with an original sketch by Jae Lee, are also available!

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

SRP: 0

THUNDERCATS #1 LEE SGN LINE ART VIRGIN DE EXC VAR

THUNDERCATS #1 LEE SGN & REMARKED LINE ART VIRGIN DE EXC VAR

RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #3 CVR A MIDDLETON

DYNAMITE

APR240224

APR240225 – RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #3 CVR B LINSNER

APR240226 – RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #3 CVR C CELINA

APR240227 – RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #3 CVR D COSPLAY

APR240228 – RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #3 CVR G 10 COPY INCV LINSNER FOIL

APR240229 – RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #3 CVR H 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

APR240230 – RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #3 CVR I 15 COPY INCV LINSNER FOIL V

APR240231 – RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #3 CVR J 15 COPY INCV MIDDLETON FOIL

APR240232 – RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #3 CVR K 15 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE A

APR240233 – RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #3 CVR L 15 COPY INCV CELINA VIRGIN

APR240234 – RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #3 CVR M 20 COPY INCV MIDDLETON LINE

APR240235 – RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #3 CVR N 25 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE A

APR240236 – RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #3 CVR O 30 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN

APR240237 – RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #3 CVR P 40 COPY INCV MIDDLETON LINE

APR240238 – RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #3 CVR E MIDDLETON FOIL

APR240239 – RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #3 CVR F MIDDLETON LTD VIRGIN

(W) Steve Niles (A) Alessandro Amoruso (CA) Joshua Middleton

In the thrilling continuation of Steve Nile's Red Sonja: Empire of the Damned, join the fiery redhead and her new companion Luna, as they brave the desert sands in search of the lost kingdom. Through the rough winds of a sandstorm, meet alongside Sonja a mysterious pair of twins, and an old man, who might just be the key to finding the valley that Sonja seeks. What dangers will our favorite heroine meet in such a harsh climate? What peril and despair are likely to fall upon her now? Find out all this and more in the next exciting installment of the series, coming this June!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

SRP: 0

VAMPIRELLA #670 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

APR240240

APR240241 – VAMPIRELLA #670 CVR B CHATZOUDIS

APR240242 – VAMPIRELLA #670 CVR C COHEN

APR240243 – VAMPIRELLA #670 CVR D COSPLAY

APR240244 – VAMPIRELLA #670 CVR F 7 COPY INCV GUNDUZ ORIGINAL

APR240245 – VAMPIRELLA #670 CVR G 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

APR240246 – VAMPIRELLA #670 CVR H 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO ULTRAVIOLET VIRG

APR240247 – VAMPIRELLA #670 CVR I 15 COPY INCV GUNDUZ VIRGIN

APR240248 – VAMPIRELLA #670 CVR J 15 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT

APR240249 – VAMPIRELLA #670 CVR K 20 COPY INCV CHATZOUDIS VIRGIN

APR240250 – VAMPIRELLA #670 CVR L 25 COPY INCV COHEN VIRGIN

APR240251 – VAMPIRELLA #670 CVR E PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ergun Gunduz (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Having finally achieved (gotten? Won?) everything she's sought in life-love, community, purpose-Vampirella learns her reality, and everything in it, is a lie. Faced with a choice between losing everything and everyone she loves in order to make things right or embracing the lie, Vampirella chooses the lie… with dire consequences.

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

AOD FOREVER #9 CVR A BARENDS

DYNAMITE

APR240253

APR240254 – AOD FOREVER #9 CVR B SUYDAM

APR240255 – AOD FOREVER #9 CVR C FLEECS

APR240256 – AOD FOREVER #9 CVR D BURNHAM

APR240257 – AOD FOREVER #9 CVR E 10 COPY INCV BURNHAM VIRGIN

APR240258 – AOD FOREVER #9 CVR F 15 COPY INCV FLEECS VIRGIN

APR240259 – AOD FOREVER #9 CVR G 20 COPY INCV SUYDAM VIRGIN

APR240260 – AOD FOREVER #9 CVR H 20 COPY INCV BARENDS VIRGIN

(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Pop Mhan (CA) Bjorn Barends

The Legendary ASH WILLIAMS is back destroying Deadites past, present and future!

Ash: Three Necronomicons!?

Ash: Three g*ddamn Necronomicons!?

Issue #9: Sheila faces a terrifying revelation in the past, while Ash takes a trip through yet another portal, only to discover a world worse than he left and still no closer to home.

Picking up immediately after the ARMY OF DARKNESS DIRECTOR'S CUT, this new series features four incredible covers by horror icons, including series writer/Mastermind Tony Fleecs, artist Chris Burnham, the zombie king Arthur Suydam and Bjorn Barends!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

ELVIRA MEETS HP LOVECRAFT #5 CVR A ACOSTA

DYNAMITE

APR240261

APR240262 – ELVIRA MEETS HP LOVECRAFT #5 CVR B BAAL

APR240263 – ELVIRA MEETS HP LOVECRAFT #5 CVR C HACK

APR240264 – ELVIRA MEETS HP LOVECRAFT #5 CVR D PHOTO

APR240265 – ELVIRA MEETS HP LOVECRAFT #5 CVR F 10 COPY INCV HACK VIRGIN

APR240266 – ELVIRA MEETS HP LOVECRAFT #5 CVR G 15 COPY INCV PHOTO VIRGIN

APR240267 – ELVIRA MEETS HP LOVECRAFT #5 CVR H 20 COPY INCV BAAL VIRGIN

APR240268 – ELVIRA MEETS HP LOVECRAFT #5 CVR E ACOSTA LTD VIRGIN

(W) David Avallone (A) Kewber Baal (CA) Dave Acosta

Cthulhu awakens, and he can't find the snooze button! It's Elvira versus Lovecraft, in a showdown between the Mistress of the Dark and the Master of Cosmic Horror. Will Earth succumb to the Great Old Ones? Will a dead racist author rule over all of reality? What are the overdue fees like when you've had the Necronomicon out on loan for 4,000 years? These, and other questions will be finally answered by David Avallone (Elvira in Monsterland, Bettie Page: Unbound) and artist Kewber Bal (Vampirella, Red Rising) in our final, senses-shattering all-action ish.

Featuring returning cover artists Dave Acosta, interior artist Kewber Baal, along with the return of David Hack and a stunning Elvira photo cover!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

JAMES BOND 007 (2024) #6 CVR A JOHNSON

DYNAMITE

APR240269

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Rapha Lobosco (CA) Dave Johnson

Bond does what all smart secret agents do and calls in an airstrike- unfortunately he's still at ground zero when it arrives. As MI6's number one killer struggles to stop the deployment fo Stalvoda, the snake in the ranks of British Intelligence finally reveals himself- but is it too late for Bond to do anything about it?

Featuring a cover by Dave Johnson (100 Bullets, Red Son, Deadpool), and interior art by Rapha Lobosco (James Bond: Black Box), "YOUR COLD, COLD HEART" kicks off the 10-year celebration of James Bond comics at Dynamite.

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

SRP: 0

SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #3 CVR A TAO (MR)

DYNAMITE

APR240270

APR240271 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #3 CVR B KEITH (MR)

APR240272 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #3 CVR C HOWARD (MR)

APR240273 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #3 CVR D VALE (MR)

APR240274 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #3 CVR E 10 COPY TAO VIRGIN (M

APR240275 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #3 CVR F 10 COPY KEITH VIRGIN

APR240276 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #3 CVR G 10 COPY HOWARD VIRGIN

APR240277 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #3 CVR H 10 COPY VALE VIRGIN (

(W) Suzanne Cafiero (A) Thiago Vale (CA) Ivan Tao

THIS IS FINE… AND DANDY AS CANDY!

Is Pixie questioning a life of candy carnage? Are things all GOOD with Sweetie's resident ninjette? Is she acting BAD in the name of GOOD? What's really on her mind as she gazes into the halo of the Strawberry Ice Moon deep in thought? Moonlight on that and more will be shed….

Sweetie calls a company SWEET MEET to update Candy Wolf, Pixie, Hansel and Gretel, Peter Cottontail, Jack Rabbit, and Honey B. (with Gummee Bear and Tinsel joining on video conference), about the GOOD news that business is growing faster than imagined, and plans for the "Fortress of Sweetness" are nearing completion. That's just Hatchy Milatchy! Soon, the entire world will know the name Sweetie Candy Vigilante!

Also on the agenda, and topping Sweetie's NAUGHTY LIST, is salty nemesis Bart Volgare. Still reeling from the "Sugartown Showdown," he confides to his girlfriend that Sweetie's "fairy tale wash-ups" (as he calls them) wiped out his entire A-Team, leaving him and his now disfigured henchman SUV as the sole survivors. SUV is literally speechless and scarred with a twisted grin on his face, unable to mutter a single word. He's seen some s**t!

Turns out Bart's main squeeze is a high-profile member of the news media, and he's got a scheme to expose Sweetie on live TV for being more than what she may appear to be on her sugary surface. Tales of bullet-eating ice-crystal skulls made from magical snow, exploding jellybeans and grenade easter eggs leave his sanity, or at least his sobriety, in question.

The NYPD learns two mysterious uninhabited islands, long since considered abandoned and dangerous, and within eyeshot of NYC's notorious jail on Rikers Island, have recently been purchased from the city by a "private buyer." Well, well- isn't that NICE!?

THIS ISSUE IS DANDY AS CANDY… DON'T MISS IT!

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!