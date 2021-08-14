Chewbacca vs. Boba Fett in War of the Bounty Hunters #3 [Preview]

In this preview of Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #3, two fan-favorites from the Star Wars universe do battle… very quietly. That's because any kind of commotion could have Boba Fett, Chewbacca, Leia, and Lando up against the Crimson Dawn, the Empire, and Jabba the Hutt all at once. Who will win this very low-volume battle? Check out a preview below.

STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210731

JUN210733 – STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #3 (OF 5) WANTED POSTER VAR – $3.99

JUN210735 – STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #3 (OF 5) JTC ACTION FIGURE VAR – $3.99

(W) Charles Soule (A) Luke Ross (CA) Steve McNiven

WINNER TAKES ALL!

• Terrifying, implacable Dark Lord of the Sith DARTH VADER has laid claim to HAN SOLO, who is frozen in carbonite.

• But the great, exalted JABBA THE HUTT also believes that Solo is his property. It's the galaxy's baddest gangster versus the Empire's most powerful enforcer, and neither is backing down.

• BOBA FETT is caught between a Sith and a Hutt…and it's WINNER TAKE ALL.

Rated T

In Shops: 8/18/2021

SRP: $3.99