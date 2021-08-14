Chewbacca vs. Boba Fett in War of the Bounty Hunters #3 [Preview]

In this preview of Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #3, two fan-favorites from the Star Wars universe do battle… very quietly. That's because any kind of commotion could have Boba Fett, Chewbacca, Leia, and Lando up against the Crimson Dawn, the Empire, and Jabba the Hutt all at once. Who will win this very low-volume battle? Check out a preview below.
STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #3 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
JUN210731
JUN210733 – STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #3 (OF 5) WANTED POSTER VAR – $3.99
JUN210735 – STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #3 (OF 5) JTC ACTION FIGURE VAR – $3.99
(W) Charles Soule (A) Luke Ross (CA) Steve McNiven
WINNER TAKES ALL!
• Terrifying, implacable Dark Lord of the Sith DARTH VADER has laid claim to HAN SOLO, who is frozen in carbonite.
• But the great, exalted JABBA THE HUTT also believes that Solo is his property. It's the galaxy's baddest gangster versus the Empire's most powerful enforcer, and neither is backing down.
• BOBA FETT is caught between a Sith and a Hutt…and it's WINNER TAKE ALL.
Rated T
In Shops: 8/18/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for JUN210731 STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #3 (OF 5), by (W) Charles Soule (A) Luke Ross (CA) Steve McNiven, in stores Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUN210733 STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #3 (OF 5) WANTED POSTER VAR, by (W) Charles Soule (A) Luke Ross (CA) David Nakayama, in stores Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUN210735 STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #3 (OF 5) JTC ACTION FIGURE VAR, by (W) Charles Soule (A) Luke Ross (CA) John Tyler Christopher, in stores Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210731 STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #3 (OF 5), by (W) Charles Soule (A) Luke Ross (CA) Steve McNiven, in stores Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210731 STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #3 (OF 5), by (W) Charles Soule (A) Luke Ross (CA) Steve McNiven, in stores Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210731 STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #3 (OF 5), by (W) Charles Soule (A) Luke Ross (CA) Steve McNiven, in stores Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210731 STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #3 (OF 5), by (W) Charles Soule (A) Luke Ross (CA) Steve McNiven, in stores Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210731 STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #3 (OF 5), by (W) Charles Soule (A) Luke Ross (CA) Steve McNiven, in stores Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.