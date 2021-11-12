Chinese Embassy Posts Genshin Impact Comics To Combat Fraud Awareness

The General-Consulate of China in Japan has posted a series of comic pages on Twitter featuring characters from Chinese video game Genshin Impact in order to promote anti-fraud awareness. The comics, in both Chinese and Japanese, warn Chinese people in Japan to be wary of telecommunication fraud, which is apparently a big thing for Chinese people in Japan.

Characters from the game are summoned via conch shell, only to be accused of breaking the law and ordered to pay a fine. Not trusting them, they find an excuse to seek out real law enforcers for help. In the end, the original crooks are arrested. This is meant to mirror the activity of conmen pretending to be the police, telling people they gave committed a crime and finingh them on the spot.

Of course, Genshin Impact itself has been criticised for, let us call it, over-monetization. And I speak as someone whose youngest daughter has just asked for some $100 crystal upgrade pack for Christmas.

Previously, the General-Consulate of China used comic books to warn of the dangers of coronavirus. Here's a look at the new comic book strips in question. Leaving us to wonder on the copyright and IP implications of this sort of thing when your own government does it.

