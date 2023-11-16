Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: chip zdarsky, Joker Year One, killing joke, three jokers

Chip Zdarsky Writes Joker: Year One… Very Killing Joke Isn't It?

Chip Zdarsky, Giuseppe Camuncolu, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino, Alejandro Sanchez and Dave Stewart are turning Batman into Joker: Year One

Article Summary Chip Zdarsky spearheads "Joker: Year One" narrative in Batman #142-#144.

Explores Joker's origin and his 'violent birth' from Red Hood Gang leader.

Andrea Sorrentino and Dave Stewart showcase Joker's impact on Batman's future.

Following issues #145-#148 delve into Batman's past and face new threats.

Chip Zdarsky, Giuseppe Camuncolu, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino, Alejandro Sanchez and Dave Stewart are turning Batman #142, #143 and #144 into Joker: Year One, weekly in February 2024, following on from Gotham War and Mindbomb. But not The Three Jokers. But you may notice there's quite a lot of Killing Joke with their version as well.

"The Joker Year One" begins in Batman #142 by Chip Zdarsky, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino, Alejandro Sánchez and Dave Stewart. In part one, the tragic "death" of the leader of the Red Hood Gang in a vat of chemicals has become the subject of myth…but what is the heartbreaking and gruesome tale of the monster who walked away from that violent birth? From the first pages of "The Joker Year One" onward, eager readers will be questioning everything they know about The Joker!

And how does it affect Batman's distant future? Within each issue of "The Joker Year One," artists Andrea Sorrentino and Dave Stewart illustrate a story juxtaposed to show the far-reaching impact The Joker will have on DC's Caped Crusader!

Batman #142, written by Chip Zdarsky with art by Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino, Alejandro Sánchez and Dave Stewart, is out on the 6th of February , 2024.

Next, in Batman #143, the terrifying tale of "The Joker Year One" continues as a mysterious figure from Batman's past has come into Joker's orbit, changing the Clown Prince of Crime forever! And what secrets does the re-formed Red Hood Gang have for Batman's future? Batman #143, written by Chip Zdarsky with art by Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino, Alejandro Sánchez and Dave Stewart, on the 13th of February.

Batman #144 features the climactic, chilling conclusion to "The Joker Year One," delivering massive repercussions for the future! The Red Hood Gang is on a rampage and the only man who can stop them…is The Joker! And can Batman stop a devastating new virus in a future where The Joker looms over everything? Batman #144, written by Chip Zdarsky with art by Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino, Alejandro Sánchez and Dave Stewart, on the 20th of February.

Thenn"Dark Prisons" story will run through Batman #145–#148, where "Batman will face a terrifying figure from his past in order to survive Zur's onslaught. And if Batman survives, a new enemy is waiting in the wings: Amanda Waller and the U.S. military!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!