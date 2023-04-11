Chip Zdarsky's Plan For Life Stories At Marvel Comics Talking to the Near Mint YouTube channel, Chip Zdarsky shared his own cover to the Chiip Zdarsky Spider-Man Omnibus direct market edition.

Talking to the Near Mint YouTube channel, where Chip Zdarsky discovered that his Spider-Man comic books would be collected in Omnibus form, Zdarsky shared his own cover to the Omnibus. He said that after he found out about the Spider-Man Omnibus on the Near Mint channel, he wanted to do a cover, so he contacted David Gabriel at Marvel and begged him. Chip pitched a bunch of ideas, they settled on one design for the second direct market cover.

On his Substack newsletter, he added "I wanted something that felt like my SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY cover, with the blue/red split, and this is what I came up with! I don't have ordering information for it, but if you burst into your comic shop and shout "GIMME THAT ZEE" I think they'll know. We all thought it was out in January, but looking on The InterNet it appears to be out mid-December? Just in time to tear through your stocking! Anyway, this was fun to do! No matter how popular I get (very) or conceited (very) I still do enjoy drawing these characters."

He also talked about the Spider-Man: Life Story project, that told the story of Spider-Man as if it had played out in real-time. And how it originally was going to be called Marvel Age, about the whole Marvel universe, focussing on Reed Richards, Wolverine & Spider-Man, but Marvel editor Tom Brevoort was smart and got him to narrow it down. He also stated that, as well as the Mark Russell Fantastic Four Life Story, he tried to get Al Ewing to do a Hulk Life Story, as well as Ann Nocenti for a Daredevil Life Story after talking to her and discovering she had all these ideas for the character's life, set her up with Marvel editors but doesn't know what happened next. He does however know what happened to his pitched one-shot Wolverine story, in which Logan infiltrates an accounting firm working for Hydra, with Emma Frost telepathically giving Wolverine all the accounting information he needs. He pitched the idea of a hulking hairy brute crunching numbers… and his Marvel editor was fired. The two events may not necessarily be connected, however.

by Adam Kubert, Chip Zdarsky, Mike Drucker. Chip Zdarsky's acclaimed stories of Spider-Man, collected in an omnibus! Celebrated writer Chip Zdarsky puts Peter Parker front and center as all of his unmissable SPIDER-MAN stories are collected in one package! Spidey and his ol' pal the Human Torch find out that the Kingpin is still a force to be reckoned with! The webslinger lands right in the middle of the Tinkerer's family feud! Peter's "sister" returns, J. Jonah Jameson makes a shocking discovery, and they all end up in a world without a Spider-Man — where Norman Osborn reigns supreme! Plus, Zdarsky teams with legend Mark Bagley to tell Peter's life story as if he aged in real time! And what if Spidey never took off the symbiote suit? COLLECTING: Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man (2017) 1-6, 297-310; Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man Annual (2018) 1; Free Comic Book Day 2017 (Secret Empire) 1 (Spider-Man story); Spider-Man: Life Story (2019) 1-6; Spider-Man: Life Story Annual (2021) 1; Spider-Man: Spider's Shadow (2021) 1-5