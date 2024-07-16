Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: chip zdarsky, ZCN

Chip Zdarsky's Surprise Comics News Magazine in Shops Tomorrow

Chip Zdarsky has launched his own magazine, Zdarsky Comic News, landed in comic book stores and available free, tomorrow.

Always in the two weeks before San Diego Comic-Con, the comic book industry goes mad. Publishers get bought or go bust. People get fired and hired. Projects get launched, lost and leaked. And now Chip Zdarsky has launched his own magazine, Zdarsky Comic News, landed in comic book stores and available free, tomorrow as a promotional item for his work. mocking himself, his friends and the industry as a whole.

And it seems that, no, this is not just a one-off. This is going to keep going. The first issue plugs his new Dstlry title Time Waits, but also his other work from Image Comics, DC Comics and Marvel Comics. And those by a few friends as well.

I was sure that someone like Mark Millar would have done something like this first, but I suppose this does involve spending money. Or maybe not, Chip Zdarsky states he will be taking advertising for future issues of Zdarsky Comics News. Presumably from people other than himself.

Chip Zdarsky is the pen name for Steve Murray, a Canadian journalist who worked for the National Post for over a decade, before spinning off into comics with his Zdarsky pseudonym. He co-created and drew Sex Criminals with Matt Fraction, which saw him picked up as an artist and then as a writer for Marvel Comics titles such as Howard the Duck, Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man, Daredevil, Spider-Man: Life Story, and Spider-Man: Spider's Shadow. He then began writing Batman for DC Comics, making him one of the highest-profile comic book writers in the direct market today. Though I don't see his name on any of the Absolute Universe projects yet, Marvel's Ultimate line or the Energon Universe from Skybound/Image, so what's up with that? He also publishes Public Domain and Kaptara through Substack, picked up by Image…

And now Zdarsky Comic News!

