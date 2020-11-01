Chris Claremont On Nightcrawler Being Alive In Days Of Future Past

Chris Claremont posted to Facebook regarding the Marvel Made Celebrates Chris Claremont volume. "Just letting the world know: Marvel's publishing a deluxe hardcover compilation of many of my coolest stories, complete with a prequel to 'Days of Future Past' by me & Salvador Larroca! (Whew!) Give it a look, you know you'll love it—especially with X-Mas coming!"

"Something to cheer about, the announcement of Uncanny X-Men #140.5 by me & Salvador Larroca, a 20 page prelude to 'Days of Future Past, part of a totally cool Marvel Made Paradon Collection. Cool stuff, great package, with dust plates, autographs & more." But with characters more associated with Claremont's run on Extreme X-Men, a number of which hadn't been created when Days Of Future Past was.

But the appearance of Nightcrawler raised questions. Filipe de Morales asked "But.. Nightcrawler died in the begining, with his wife (Amanda), and Illyana." Chris Claremont replied "did he?". He did, Chris, yes, as you wrote;

Nadav Millman confirmed "Supposedly Kurt and his wife Amanda were gunned down as they escorted Illyana to school. (UXM #188) My guess is that 1. Ray's intel was wrong. And 2. that Bess saved Kurt somehow. If she's really a version of Psylocke she could be a minor precog, too; maybe she sensed that her sweetie will be walking into an ambush."

Chris Claremont replied "read the story." We would, Chris, but it is $200… only 328 copies have currently been ordered of the 1200 necessary. Here are a few free pages.

The MARVEL MADE PARAGON COLLECTION: CHRIS CLAREMONT PREMIER BUNDLE ($199 + tax and shipping) will include:

A high-end matte slipcase (11.02" x 13.58") with a gorgeous prestige format faux-leather hardcover collection (7.28" x 10.83") , hand-numbered and featuring 448 gold-gilded pages containing: Signed with one of four iconic X-Men quotes handwritten by Chris Claremont A behind-the-scenes foreword by comic book icon Louise Simonson Uncanny X-Men #94 (Chris Claremont's inaugural chapter of the X-Men) Uncanny X-Men #129–137 (The Dark Phoenix Saga) Uncanny X-Men #141–142 (Days of Future Past) Wolverine #1–4 (Chris Claremont's groundbreaking limited series illustrated by Frank Miller) Uncanny X-Men #268 (An iconic story featuring Captain America and Black Widow) X-Men #1 (The world's best-selling comic book of all time, illustrated by Jim Lee) A brand-new Days of Future Past 20-page prequel story , in continuity, with art by Salvador Larroca Original Days of Future Past notes and script by Chris Claremont Brand-new behind-the-scenes interviews with Chris Claremont about his most iconic and shocking X-Men stories An exclusive Days of Future Past-themed variant cover of Wolverine #6 by Olivier Coipel – only available on Marvel Made! An exclusive set of numbered lithographs (7" x 10.5") by renowned artists including Phil Noto, Salvador Larocca – only available on Marvel Made! A Marvel Made Paragon Collection Certificate of Authenticity

, hand-numbered and featuring 448 gold-gilded pages containing: