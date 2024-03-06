Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: chris claremont, uncanny x-men

Chris Claremont Returns For Uncanny X-Men #700/X-Men #35 In June 2024

Chris Claremont returns for Uncanny X-Men #700/X-Men #35 in June, as the end of the Krakoan Age of mutants opens up a new storyline.

Article Summary Chris Claremont rejoins X-Men roster for Uncanny X-Men #700/X-Men #35 in June 2024.

End of the Krakoan Age marks a fresh narrative for Marvel's mutants.

Gail Simone expected to lead new X-Men titles post-Krakoan storyline.

Milestone issue features top X-Artists and glimpse into mutants' future.

The Krakoan Age of X-Men ends in June with X-Men #35 or Uncanny X-Men #700. Notably, House Of X writer/showrunner Jonathan Hickman never allowed a comic called Uncanny X-Men for the Krakoan Age. This acknowledgement of an anniversary for Uncanny X-Men, however you choose to count it, acknowledges a big chance. As well as the return of Chris Claremont to the main X-Men, having been absent for the Krakoan X-Men comic books as well. Joining key Krakoan Age writers Gerry Duggan, Kieron Gillen and Al Ewing (but not Hickman). As well as the writer of the first to-be-published post Krakoan story for May's Free Comic Book Day, Gail Simone. Fuelling the belief that Simone will be the lead writer for the new X-Men books, under Tom Brevoort's editorship. And drawn by Krakoan Age X-Artists Phil Noto, Joshua Cassara, Lucas Werneck, Jerome Opeña, Stefano Caselli, and Leinil Francis Yu, as well as Claremont's peer Walter Simonson. As the new age begins…

"In July 2019, the world of the X-Men was shattered and reborn on Krakoa in visionary writer Jonathan Hickman's House of X. In the years since, fans have experienced a golden age of mutant storytelling, filled with bold ideas, astonishing character developments, and revolutionary new takes on the mutant metaphor. Now, the next seminal shift in the history of the X-Men is on the horizon, but first, Marvel Comics proudly presents the final act of the Krakoan Age this June in X-MEN #35! "X-MEN #35 will be the milestone 700th issue of Uncanny X-Men and will feature an epic-length story by acclaimed writers and artists who shaped the Krakoan Age including Gerry Duggan, Kieron Gillen, Al Ewing, Lucas Werneck, Joshua Cassara, and more. The giant-sized issue will also feature a story of family by X-Men master Chris Claremont and offer a glimpse of things to come in the new X-Men titles launching this summer. It's a landmark issue for one of pop culture's most beloved franchises that no comic book fan will want to miss! "All good things must come to an end, and as good of a thing as the Krakoan era has been for mutantkind…its time has come at last. The tragedy and triumph of FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X, the madness and mystery of RISE OF THE POWERS OF X…they have all come to their end and led to this moment that will change the future of mutantkind for years to come. "On closing out this groundbreaking period of the mutant mythos, Senior Editor Jordan D. White shared, "Being a part of the Krakoan experiment has been a true thrill. Honestly—in many ways it echoed the experience of mutantkind itself in the era. We worked differently, we tried new things, we survived incredible new experiences. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have worked with such fantastically talented creators throughout the era, and working on the glorious ending is truly bittersweet. I will miss it with my whole heart, but I do know… Krakoa will live on within us forever."

X-Men #35/Uncanny X-Men #700 will be published by Marvel Comics on the 6th of June, 2024.

X-MEN #35 (LEGACY #700)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN, KIERON GILLEN, AL EWING, CHRIS CLAREMONT & GAIL SIMONE

Art by PHIL NOTO, JOSHUA CASSARA, LUCAS WERNECK, JEROME OPEÑA, STEFANO CASELLI,

WALTER SIMONSON, LEINIL FRANCIS YU & MORE

Wraparound Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

On Sale 6/5

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!