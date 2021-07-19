Chris Claremont Teases New Gambit Comic Book Series From Marvel?

Chris Claremont is living his best life, posting on Instagram saying "sitting by the shore of the bay watching the storm roll in. Grabbing a tad of reward time after finishing Ga***t 3. Plus lots of other crazy stuff. Nothing like playing catch-up on deadlines. And having fun as wind picks up and lightning flares & thunder booms. North fork east end summer!"

Gambit #3? That seems the obvious choice. We didn't know there was a Gambit #1 or #2. Chris Claremont is an exclusive writer for Marvel Comics but that seems more of a way to prevent him from working for DC Comics, and he is severely underworked at Marvel Comics. He has a disdain for the current Jonathan Hickman showrunning the X-Men titles and everything he does for Marvel has seemed to be set in the past or an alternate reality where it won't impinge on the Big Krakoan Plan. But will Gambit – when it is announced – fit in with recent Excalibur storylines or tell a different story from his past or alternate present?

Fiercely proud of his Louisiana heritage and speaking in a cod-Cajun accent, Gambit, real name Remy Etienne LeBeau, was created by Chris Claremont and Jim Lee, first appearing in Uncanny X-Men Annual #14 in 1990 and then his intended first appearance, Uncanny X-Men #266 the month after. Gambit has the ability to mentally create, control, and manipulate pure kinetic energy to his desire. He is also incredibly knowledgeable and skilled in card throwing, hand-to-hand combat, and the use of a bō staff. Gambit is known to charge playing cards and other objects with kinetic energy, using them as explosive projectiles – including fruit pies. Recently his power base has expanded, allowing him to absorb the kinetic energy from objects, such as bullets aimed at him. Before joining the X-Men, Gambit was part of a thieves' guild, a source of stress between him and his on-again, off-again love interest and eventual wife Rogue, especially his connections to Mister Sinister. Made famous by the 90s X-Men animated cartoon. he also appeared in the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine, portrayed by Taylor Kitsch, ahead of a planned solo movie that never happened. Which version of Gambit we will be getting in a new solo series by Chris Claremont – we are yet to learn.