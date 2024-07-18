Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: chris condon, green arrow, Joshua Williamson, Montos, Sean Izaakse

Chris Condon & Montos Are The New DC All-In Team For Green Arrow #350

Chris Condon and Montos are the New DC All-In Team for Green Arrow #350, but Joshua Williamson and Sean Izaakse still have stories to tell.

Joshua Williamson is not done with Green Arrow yet. In October, he writes Green Arrow #350, after adding up all the previous issues in previous volumes. But also hands over to the new DC All-In team of Chris Condon and Montos. Though not before Joshua Williamson also writes the 2024 Green Arrow Annual, also out in October the week after, with Green Arrow departing artist Sean Izaakse. The man just can't leave well alone…

GREEN ARROW #350

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and CHRIS CONDON

Art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN and MONTOS

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant covers by SEAN AAKSE and CLIFF CHANG

Black sketch variant cover

DC In foil variant by DANIEL SAIAPERE ($7.99)

$4.99 40 pages $5.99 card stock

ON SALE 10/23/24

SPECIAL ANNIVERSARY ISSUE! This oversized issue features the aftermath of Oliver Queen's role in Absolute Power, while also setting the stage for his next chapter! First, Oliver Queen did the unthinkable to protect his family, and now must deal with the ramifications of his actions. Will his family and friends forgive him? Then, get ready for the opening chapter of the Emerald Archer's next adventure, from writer Chris Condon (The Enfield Lang Massacre, That Texas Blood) and artist Montos (81aen Adam, Green lantern: War Journal)!

GREEN ARROW 2024 ANNUAL #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by SEAN IZAAKSE

Variant cover by PHIL HESTER

$5.99 48 pages $6.99 card stock

ON SALE 10/30/24

Joshua Williamson and Sean Izaakse's final celebration of the Emerald Archer and the Green Arrow family. Oliver Queen goes on an epic journey as he is forced to find the last lost piece of his life! An epilogue issue to the last year of Green Arrow!

DC All-In is the new relaunch for DC Comics in October, which will encompass the new Absolute Universe line but also across the board with new creators, new story arcs and new concepts for characters, intended to be a jumping-on-point for readers for DC Comics as a whole. Expect more news this week, running into San Diego Comic-Con and beyond. And you can use our Absolute tag, and DC All-In tag to catch up on all our previous and future reporting on this story, which has been going since last October.

