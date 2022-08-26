Chris Crosby & Thonny B. B's Scorn #1- Keenspot November 2022 Solicits

Chris Crosby and Thonny B. B have a new original series, from Keenspot Entertainment, Scorn #1. Or maybe not so new. It is a returning 90s bad girl character, previously a three–issue series in 1996-97 published by SCC Entertainment.. Here are the full Keenspot November 2022 solicits and solicitations.

SCORN #1 CVR A THONNY BB & POTCHAK

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

(W) Chris Crosby (CA) Rob Potchak (A / CA) Thonny B. B

1990s "bad girl" character Scorn returns to comics after a quarter-century in a boldly reimagined new series! On a backwards planet guided by an ancient rulebook, teenage Princess Kalee assumed those rules didn't apply to royalty like her. But after the ruling council violates her privacy and discover she's gay (a big no-no!), Kalee only escapes execution by being banished from her home planet forever. Now living under the alias Scorn and exploring the galaxy along with fellow outcast Chez, she tries to find happiness until an evil act forces Scorn to return to the place she once called home. Now it's up to this former princess to teach her world that stupid rules were meant to be broken.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 4.99

QUINTARA STONE #3 CVR A FLINT

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

(W) Howard Cadmus (A) Ray Griffin, Michael Woods

After being injured, The Balance drifts back to his first meeting with Quintara in late 1800s London. The two must team up to stop a demonic coven from abducting children. Will they save the day or be too busy fighting each other to stop the coven's plan?

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 4.99