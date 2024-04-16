Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: chris geary, Flesh and blood, graphic novel, Simon Lewis

Chris Geary & Simon Lewis' Flesh And Blood – Whiteout Meets Wicker Man

Chris Geary and Simon Lewis' Flesh And Blood graphic novel is described as Whiteout meets The Wicker Man, and out in August.

Article Summary Chris Geary teams up with Simon Lewis for a new graphic novel, Flesh And Blood.

Flesh And Blood, a horror set in the Scottish Highlands, releases in August.

A blend of British crime drama and supernatural terror with cannibalistic themes.

Novel where screenwriter Simon Lewis explores limitless imagination.

Chris Geary has become quite the stalwart of the British comic book scene. The most regular attendee of Troopers pub meet, both running and taking life study artwork classes for comic books. publishing through David Lloyd's Aces Weekly digital comic book anthology. Now he has a new graphic novel, Flesh And Blood, s folklore horror tale set in the Scottish Highlands, which has been seen at comic book conventions this year, but now coming to comic book stores worldwide in August, written by novelist and screenwriter Simon Lewis described as "Greg Rucka and Steve Lieber's Whiteout meets The Wicker Man in a tale of cannibalistic carnage."

FLESH AND BLOOD TP VOL 01

WHITE HART COMICS

APR241852

(W) Simon Lewis (A/CA) Chris Geary

"A hunger… Hunger like you've never known…" The discovery of a partially eaten corpse on the side of a road relights a smoldering obsession within paramedic Ruth Saran-who killed her husband? Her quest leads her into the Scottish highlands and deep into danger-as she approaches a deadly reckoning with a family of killers who share a strange and grisly secret. British crime drama and supernatural strangeness collide in the first graphic novel from novelist Simon Lewis and artist Chris Geary.In Shops: Aug 28, 2024 SRP: $32.99

"Chris and I have attended the same drawing class in Camberwell for many years, and I would always marvel at his ability to capture a face or a pose in a few deft lines," says Simon Lewis. "Then he showed me his comics work and I was blown away by his skill at conjuring a scene. We would sit in the pub for hours talking about film and storytelling, but it took a scandalously long time to realise we should work on something together. We decided our first book should indulge our shared fascination with British horror. Chris really wanted to draw some dramatic snowy landscapes, and I wanted to channel and update some meaty gothic tropes, so it felt like a perfect fit."

"The discovery of a partially eaten corpse on the side of a road relights a smouldering obsession within paramedic Ruth Saran, and brings her back to the lingering question: who killed her husband? Her quest for answers leads her into the frigid depths of Scotland – and deep into danger – as she approaches a deadly reckoning with a family of killers who share a strange and grisly secret."

"As a screenwriter I'm used to being constrained by prosaic concerns like budget, the whims of actors and directors, and the 'needs of the market' – so I loved working with a true artist on a project that had no constraints beyond imagination!" adds Lewis. "Now I am thoroughly in love with the medium and look forward to writing more. In the meantime, I will keep working on film and television. A book of mine, BAD TRAFFIC, has been optioned for TV by Disney – and the pilot is due to be shot in June – so I hope to stay busy in both mediums."

Flesh And Blood will be published in bookstores and comic book stores worldwide on the 28th of August.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!