Christian Ward & Fábio Veras Create a New Two-Face Comic at DC

Christian Ward and Fábio Veras are creating a new Two-Face solo series starring Harvey Dent for DC Comics, launching in December.

Harvey Dent uses his legal skills to defend Gotham's criminals, starting with Victor Zsasz.

Christian Ward discusses his passion for Two-Face and hints at a potential reconciliation with Bruce Wayne.

With covers by Baldemar Rivas and others, Two-Face #1 promises a thrilling return to the courtroom for Harvey Dent.

Christian Ward and Fábio Veras are creating a new Two-Face solo series starring Harvey Dent for DC Comics, launching in December, for DC All In, with colourist Ivan Plascencia and lettering by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou.

"After years of internal conflict, both halves of Harvey Dent have reached an uneasy peace. Harvey uses his skills as an attorney to resolve the conflicts of Gotham's weirdest and most dangerous criminals, starting with Victor Zsasz. When Zsasz is accused of murdering a fellow member of Gotham's underworld contingent, who better to prove a criminal's innocence than someone who's been on both sides of the law?"

Christian Ward tells DC media partner AIPT, "After falling in love with writing the beautiful, complicated, Harvey in Batman: City of Madness. I couldn't be more excited to be, or prouder, to be writing Two-Face's very first solo series! Two-Face is without any hesitation not just my favourite Batman villain but my favourite character in all of Gotham, and I'm thrilled to be taking him, together with superstar artist in the making Fábio Veras and the legends that are colourist Ivan Plascencia and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, to some wild places you might not be expecting. The first of which takes Harvey Dent back to the courtroom. In our series, Harvey is trying to use his criminology skills to resolve the conflicts of Gotham's weird and dangerous criminal underground…all the while he has his eye on a return to civilized society and perhaps reconciling with his old friend, Bruce Wayne. So all rise, court is in session, Harvey has tossed his coin and judgment is about to land!"

Two-Face #1 covers by Baldemar Rivas, Leonardo Romero, Christian Ward and Chris Samnee, here's a Two-Page preview of Two-Face.

