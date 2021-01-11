Christina Diaz Gonzalez & Gaby Epstein Sell Invisibles to Scholastic

Invisibles by Christina Diaz Gonzalez and The Baby-Sitters Club artist Gaby Epstein is a new bilingual middle-grade graphic novel about what Publisher's Weekly describes as "five very different Latinx students who form an unexpected bond after being forced together to complete community service hours."

Gonzales and Epstein have sold Invisibles, which is unrelated to the Grant Morrison DC Comics graphic novel series The Invisibles, to Emily Seife and David Levithan at Scholastic, the biggest publisher of graphic novels in North America. Seife and Levithan recently also bought Gonzalez' novel Concealed, for release later this year.

Scheduled for the autumn of 2022, the deal was negotiated between Gonzalez's agent Jennifer Rofé at Andrea Brown Literary, and Epstein's agent, Steven Salpeter at Curtis Brown.

Christina Diaz Gonzalez is the award-winning author of several books including The Red Umbrella, A Thunderous Whisper, Moving Target, Return Fire, and Stormspeaker, the 7th book in the Spirit Animals: Fall Of The Beasts series. Her books have won the American Library Association's Best Fiction for Young Adults, the Florida Book Award, the Nebraska Book Award and the International Latino Book Award.

Gabriela is a queer Latinx illustrator based in Austin, Texas. She graduated with a BFA in illustration from Rhode Island School of Design and has since worked with clients such as Scholastic Graphix, First Second Books, CollegeHumor, Dreamworks TV, Powerhouse Animation, LionForge, Oni Press, and Image Comics. Currently, she is illustrating the Baby-Sitters Club middle-grade graphic novel adaptations.

On Twitter, Gaby Epstein said "Super excited to finally announce another project I've been working on! It's been a blast working with @GraphixBooks on another GN, and this one is very near and dear to my heart! Thank you @ChristinaDG for writing such an awesome story! My first books were @scholastic's Spanish editions, so I'm thrilled and proud to build on this for future Latinx readers!" Christina Diaz Gonzalez told readers she was "so excited for ESL kids to see themselves represented in a book!"