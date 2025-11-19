Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: black panther, christopher priest

Christopher Priest Joins The Black Panther 60th Anniversary Special

Article Summary Black Panther Anniversary Special #1 celebrates 60 years of T'Challa with new stories in February 2026.

Christopher Priest returns to Black Panther for a T’Challa and Magneto story set in Genosha's heyday.

Kasper Cole searches for Wakanda's exiled king in a framing story by Evan Narcisse and Georges Jeanty.

New tales feature Storm and Blue Marvel, revealing untold Black Panther adventures and team-ups.

The Black Panther Anniversary Special #1 launches in February from Marvel Comics, celebrating 60 years of T'Challa and Wakanda, as created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee for the Fantastic Four in 1966. and will include a story between Black Panther and Magneto set in the time when the mutant nation of Genosha still stood.

This comes when the main Black Panther: Intergalactic series by Victor La Valle and Stefano Nesi launching in December, where the king of Wakanda is currently trying to unite his kingdom—both on Earth and in the stars, and the Black Panther will also team up with different heroes throughout February in a new line of variant covers by Marvel's Stormbreakers artists.

BLACK PANTHER ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

Written by EVAN NARCISSE, CODY ZIGLAR, MUREWA AYODELE, & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST!

Art by GEORGES JEANTY, EDER MESSIAS, ALITHA E. MARTINEZ, & MORE!

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

On Sale 2/11

Writer Evan Narcisse (Wakanda, Sam Wilson: Captain America) and artist George Jeanty (Star Wars: Mace Windu) bring back former Black Panther, Kasper Cole! In this framing story, join Cole as he searches for Wakanda's exiled king, learning about some of T'Challa's never-before-told adventures in the process.

Cole also pays a visit to the former Queen of Wakanda in a tale by acclaimed Storm writer Murewa Ayodele and rising star artist Eder Messias (Sam Wilson: Captain America). Listen in as Storm shares an intimate memory from her time by T'Challa's side, when their love was powerful enough to overcome any threat against them!

Cody Ziglar (Miles Morales: Spider-Man) joins forces with veteran Black Panther artist Alitha E. Martinez for a Black Panther/Blue Marvel team-up! Dr. Adam Brashear recounts their time together in the Ultimates, and reveals what T'Challa taught him about strength and leadership!

Superstar writer Christopher Priest returns to his groundbreaking Black Panther with a surprising encounter T'Challa had with Magneto, set during the time the Master of Magnetism ruled his own African nation, Genosha.

