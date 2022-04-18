Cica Trix and Let's Get Burgers in Silver Sprocket July 2022 Solicits

Silver Sprocket launches two graphic novels in their July 2022 solicitations, Cica Trix by Elle and the collection of the Let's Get Burgers by Ash S. webcomic.

Cica Trix

WRITER | ELLE

ARTIST | ELLE

COVER ARTIST: ELLE

Silver Sprocket

FULL COLOR | 48 PAGES | $12.99

IN-STORE DATE: 7/6/22 | FOC DATE: 6/12/22

A powerful study in introspection, inheritance, and the manifestation of hypochondria by a talented indie cartoonist. Beautifully illustrated and poignantly told, the author investigates the guilt they carry as a young Filipino person born into a family that benefited from the Marcos regime, and how that materializes within the physical body.

" Cicatrix is beautiful and deeply honest, a clear-eyed look at something strange and unexplainable―family, harm, guilt, and our own fragile bodies." – Eleanor Davis ( The Hard Tomorrow )

is beautiful and deeply honest, a clear-eyed look at something strange and unexplainable―family, harm, guilt, and our own fragile bodies." – Eleanor Davis ( ) "It is, all at once, a confession, a plea, an angry scream into the void and an examination on injustice, karma, and guilt. Cicatrix is raw, painful, and precise." – Rob Cham ( Light, Lost )

is raw, painful, and precise." – Rob Cham ( ) "Through Elle's deft cartooning and impactful narration, we are confronted with the truth of comfort. Elle does not look away from this truth, and the thoughtfulness and skill in their work ensures that neither can we." – Ashanti Fortson ( Leaf Lace )

) "With Elle's writing and art it's like they invented comics just so they could make them." – Diigii Daguna ( Mami )

) "What do we do with the guilt we carry for living comfortably off the cruelty of our predecessors? Elle processes this complex question both bluntly and elegantly, weaving physical and emotional turmoil to create a brutally realistic story of this unique anxiety." – Kiku Hughes ( Displacement )

Let's Get Burgers

WRITER | ash s.

ARTIST | ash s.

COVER ARTIST | ash s.

Silver Sprocket

FULL COLOR | 208 PAGES | $19.99

IN-STORE DATE: 7/20/22 | FOC DATE: 6/26/22

This is a comic about a cat named Knife and a dog named Cheddar who are best friends, love burgers, hate capitalism, and are just trying their best, okay? That's pretty much it. Collects the entire hit webcomic!

"I really like Ash's chaotic style, in both drawing and storytelling. It's punk and that's the biggest compliment there is!" – Sage Coffey ( Sweaty Palms )