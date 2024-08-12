Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: action comics, Gnala Nal, lana lang, lois lane

Does Clark Kent Accidentally Call Lois Lane, Lana Lang? (Spoilers)

This week's Action Comics #1068 sees Clark Kent on the stump as a hack with Jimmy Olsen, not following the big stories in Metropolis...

Article Summary Clark Kent demoted by new Daily Planet Editor-In-Chief Lois Lane for conflict of interest in Action Comics #1068.

Jimmy Olsen speculates on Clark's demotion, wondering if he accidentally called Lois by his ex-girlfriend Lana's name.

Mxyzptlk's spell history raises stakes for Clark accidentally mentioning Lana's name, referencing Adventure Comics #306.

Superman battles alien empires while Earth is held hostage, with key guest stars and Lois Lane's tough love challenges.

Superman Spoilers! This week's Action Comics #1068 sees Clark Kent on the stump as a hack with Jimmy Olsen, not following the big stories in Metropolis but the little ones. Rainbow Rowell and Cian Tormey have seen new Daily Planet Editor-In-Chief Lois Lane forbid her husband Clark Kent from covering Superman stories as a conflict of interest, something we've been wondering about for decades. With Jimy Olsen wondering what Clark Kent might have done to his wife in order to merit such a demotion in the Daily Planet pecking order.

Accidentally calling Lois Lane after his old Smallville girlfriend, Lana Lang? I mean that would explain it. But Clark Kent has even greater reason to be careful using Lana Lang's name. As we all know, the fifth-dimensional imp Mxyzptlk can be sent back to the fifth-dimensional by saying his name backwards. But what if Lana Lang was ever able to gain such powers? What would she have to be forced into saying to lose those powers? In Adventure Comics #306 in 1963, Superboy faced the imp who had cast a spell so that anyone who said their name backwards would be sent to the fifth dimension. And manages to trick Lana Lang into saying her name backwards as well…

"Gnala nal". Impressive use of an incorrect space between two words there, Myxy. No wonder Clark Kent has to be a lot more careful than even Jimmy Olsen thinks.

ACTION COMICS #1068

(W) Gail Simone, Rainbow Rowell (A) Eddy Barrows, Danny Miki, Cian Tormey (CA) Eddy Barrows, Danny Miki

Things go COSMICALLY wrong as Superman finds himself the champion in a galactic battle between TWO alien empires! The entire EARTH is held hostage as Superman fights to save CONTINENTS from utter destruction! Loads of guest stars, but as you haven't seen them in a VERY LONG TIME! All this and LOTS MORE in part two of SUPERMAN AND THE CHALLENGE FROM THE STARS! Plus, Lois Lane, Editor-in-Chief, sidelines reporter Clark Kent. Will their marriage survive tough love?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/14/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!