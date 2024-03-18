Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Cliff Rathburn, June 2024, Remote Space

Cliff Rathburn's Remote Space #1 Launches From Image Comics in June

Remote Space #1 is the launch comic book of a new series by Cliff Rathburn, from Image Comics, as part of their June 2024 solicitations.

Remote Space #1 is the launch comic book of a new series by Cliff Rathburn, from Image Comics, as part of their June 2024 solicits and solicitations. He tweets "My book Remote Space is coming out June 12 it's going to be 4 issues full color. penciling, inking, coloring, lettering all by me. I also had an unknown Artist named Ryan Ottley with a small follower count, pencil a variant cover for issue one." Ryan adds "Remote space! Cliff Rathburn's new book. You will learn first hand some artists can do it all. Full one man comic making machine! Go Cliff! Excited for this series!" Cliff explains the concept, "Set in the year 2450 when the Earth is dying and the human species has gone down two different evolutionary paths. One used cybernetic augmentation to adapt to space travel. The humans left behind used genetic manipulation to adapt to earth's worsening climate. And for the Earth to survive, civilizations need to collide."

Cliff Rathburn is best known for his world on The Walking Dead, Invincible, Super Dinosaur, Amazing Spider-Man, She Hulk, Hulk, Green Valley, Brit and The Authority, and co-creator of Reaper with Robert Kirkman. Regarding Reaper, on Instagram, Cliff Rathburn replied "someday I'll finish it. I have a few ideas."

Here's a look at the solicitation for Remote Space #1 from the Image Comics June 2024 solicits, as well as a preview of the comic book in question.

REMOTE SPACE #1 (OF 4) CVR A CLIFF RATHBURN WRAPAROUND

(W/A/CA) Cliff Rathburn

MINISERIES PREMIERE

The year is 2450. Earth is dying. The human species has gone down two different evolutionary paths. One used cybernetic augmentation to adapt to space travel. The humans left behind used genetic manipulation to adapt to earth's worsening climate. For earth to survive, civilizations need to collide. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/12/2024

