Clover Press To Republish Complete Dick Tracy – And Make Them Bigger

IDW published the Complete Dick Tracy volumes 1 to 29 over the last decade plus, but the first few have been out of print for some time now. Clover Press, run by Ted Adams who published IDW back then, now has the rights with The Library Of American Comics, to reprint those original volumes and is reformating the first six volumes to match the same larger size that IDW upgraded the line to from volume 7 onwards, in Clover Press' July 2023 solicits. As well as the Project MK complete collection from Brandon Beckner, Scott Sampila and Stewart Moore.

CLOVER PRESS, LLC

MAY231694

(W) Chester Gould (A) Chester Gould

Clover Press and The Library of American Comics prove that size does matter as we fulfill fans' long-standing requests to produce new editions of the first six volumes of Chester Gould's The Complete Dick Tracy. This is no simple reprinting – these volumes have been reformatted to be the same larger size as Volumes 7 through 29. In this premiere offering, we return again to those hardscrabble days of 1931, when tragedy in the Trueheart family puts young Dick Tracy on the police force and pits him against mobster "Big Boy," Larceny Lu, the counterfeiter Alec Penn, the nefarious "Stooge" Viller, and Steve the Tramp! As an added bonus, the first thirty-four Tracy Sunday pages, with stories separate from the daily continuity, have been rescanned to make them sharper and cleaner than their original reprinting. There's never been a better time than now to get reacquainted with Chester Gould's crime-busting plainclothesman, with the publication of the new bigger edition of The Complete Dick Tracy Volume 1!

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 59.99

CLOVER PRESS, LLC

MAY231695

(W) Chester Gould (A) Chester Gould

It's all about family in the Complete Dick Tracy Volume 2, as Clover Press and The Library of American Comics bring this early entry into the series' standardized format. That means larger pages in a book that looks great on the shelf with its companions. Between the covers, the spotlight's on Junior Tracy as he and his biological father cross paths with the notorious "Stooge" Viller and his sister, Maxine. Then "Big Boy" leaves Junior hospitalized before "Confidence" Dolan locks the boy in the can. Dick Tracy's subsequent encounter with secret operative J. Scotland Bumpsted puts the evil Larceny Lu on the run to California. There she meets Junior's long-lost mother, who gives Junior a Scotty pup named Oscar and Tracy a way to bring villainous Boris Arson to justice. Chester Gould's high-octane stories set pulses raising and hearts beating faster in the reformatted, super-sized, all-action The Complete Dick Tracy Volume 2!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 59.99

PROJECT MK ULTRA COMPLETE ED HC

CLOVER PRESS, LLC

MAY231696

(W) Brandon Beckner, Scott Sampila (A / CA) Stewart Moore

Get ready for a mind-bending journey into one of the most secretive and controversial government experiments in history with Project MK-Ultra: The Complete Edition, collecting both previously released volumes 1 and 2 of Project: MK-Ultra – Sex, Drugs, and the CIA.

Through vivid storytelling, this original graphic novel brings to life the harrowing story of the CIA's mind control program, which used drugs, hypnosis, and other methods to manipulate the behavior of unwitting subjects. With careful attention to historical facts and rampant conspiracy theories, Stewart Kenneth Moore, Scott Sampila, and Brandon Beckner have crafted a gripping narrative that takes readers deep inside the shadowy world of government conspiracies and covert operations.

Based on actual events, Project MK-Ultra: The Complete Edition is a zany, pop-culture laced Alice in Wonderland ride exploring the history of LSD through the eyes of a young, hungry journalist whose life is turned upside down when he's sucked into the absurdity of the CIA's most guarded top-secret Mind Control Project.

Whether you're a fan of graphic novels, true crime, or political history, Project MK-Ultra: The Complete Edition is a must-read that will leave you questioning everything you thought you knew about the dark side of American intelligence.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 59.99