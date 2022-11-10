Cole Henley & Michael Rosen? You're Thinking About Tomatoes

Thought Bubble will be the first time that comic book creator Cole Henley will be running a table at a big comic convention, and he has plenty to show off. You're Thinking About Tomatoes is his first graphic novel, and it was created with renowned children's author and former children's laureate Michael Rosen. The 118-page, full-colour hardback book was crowdfunded and published through Unbound and Cole Henley will have some copies of You're Thinking About Tomatoes in Harrogate and doing sketches/commissions.

The book was originally a children's novel published in 2005. He adapted the book and drew, coloured, lettered, etc for this version. "The fan-favourite story from celebrated author and former British Children's Laureate Michael Rosen – now in graphic novel form with full-colour illustrations by Cole Henley. Uh-oh… Frank isn't doing well at school, and he has just been told off by his head teacher again… He has one last chance to prove himself: all he has to do is follow the rules on his class trip to Chiltern House, complete his worksheet and stay out of trouble. But when a girl steps out of a painting and steals Frank's worksheet, staying out of trouble is easier said than done. Together, they embark on a perilous adventure to discover the girl's lost identity, uniting with new friends along the way who show Frank all is not as it seems in this stately home. How did the owners of Chiltern House come to own its priceless treasures? Can the secrets of the past ever really stay hidden? Will Frank's head teacher stop him and his new friends before they find out the truth?Frank's class trip is more than he bargained for, but it may just hold the greatest lesson he'll ever learn."

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!