Collector's Paradise of California Launches Curated Subs Service

Ed Greenberg of Collector's Paradise three-store comic book chain in California has come up with a new business solution in this time of strife. He writes, "sometimes during times of crisis, you come up with your best ideas, and I had an idea last night at 2am. I spent the next 3 hours building it into something that I believe can really shine in this situation we are in now, but also live on and become a feature of our stores after this crisis is over. I believe in this idea with all my heart, and I hope you prove me right. One of the things I always hear from our customers is that we are the best at recommending the right comics and graphic novels. You have learned to trust our tastes over the years, and I believe that this is our greatest asset. That's why we're launching Collector's Paradise CURATED, a curated selection of graphic novels based on 8 different categories."

Collector's Paradise Will Find the Perfect Graphic Novel For Anyone

Collector's Paradise Curated will consist of Collector's Paradise's eight most requested Graphic Novel selections: Marvel, DC, Image, Boom, Dark Horse, Mixed Indy, Young Adult, All Ages, and customers can choose to subscribe for 1-month, 3-months (discounted by 10%), or 6-months (discounted by 15%). Inside each curated selection, you will receive between 3-4 Graphic Novels + a few bonus comic books (all #1 issues) that they think are essential reading, but maybe under-read by fans of that publisher.

They guarantee at least a 20% discount and at least a $10 worth of added comic books. Subs will cost $50 a month, $135 for three months or $255 for a 6 month sub. Ed also says "We need influx of funds to keep going. With that in mind, we have added virtual gift cards to our website in $25, $50 and $100 denominations to see if any of you want to help out. These are not for use to pay for your products now (just use credit cards or paypal/venmo). Buy these for when we reopen and use the gift cards then. You can choose the store when you purchase the card, but don't worry, you'll be able to use them at any of our locations."

And he is also adding a new offer to their eBay sales. "We know you already trust us, but did you know we are an ebay platinum power seller with over 12K in 99.9% positive feedback? That is a HUGE accomplishment we are super proud of. During this time, we wanted to reward our customers who want to shop at our Ebay store, with a special offer: Order 4 or more items, get 15% OFF. Choose local pick up, and no shipping will be charged, and we can combine those items with anything else you order from our store. If the total is $40 or more after discount, we will ship to you, locally, for FREE."

Lots of comic book stores are trying to find ways to survive right now. This is Ed Greenberg's way. What is your store doing? Let us know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.