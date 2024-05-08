Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: brad anderson, geiger, Ghost Machine, rob leigh

Colourist Brad Anderson & Letterer Rob Leigh Get Ghost Machine Equity

Colourist Brad Anderson and Letterer Rob Leigh Officially Join - and Get Equity in - Ghost Machine, with the release of Geiger #2.

They've been with Ghost Machine since day one on the books, but they've officially joined the company — and have equity as co-owners with the other writers and artists on Ghost Machine. This kind of IP deal is rare for a colourist and almost unheard of for a letterer is unheard of.

Colourist Brad Anderson and letterer Rob Leigh have joined fellow Ghost Machine co-owners and co-creators Jason Fabok, Gary Frank, Bryan Hitch, Geoff Johns, Lamont Magee, Francis Manapul, Brad Meltzer, Ivan Reis, Peter Snejbjerg, Peter J. Tomasi, and Maytal Zchut, who are all fully exclusive to Ghost Machine for their comic book work once projects already committed to have been completed. In an industry first, all of Ghost Machine's creators jointly own and run the company, sharing in all of Ghost Machine's publishing, media, merchandising and licensing. And now the letterer and colourist as well.

Brad Anderson, originally from Kenora, Ontario, began his comic career after attending the Joe Kubert school in 1996. Shortly after returning to Canada he began painting comics at Digital Chameleon where he cut his teeth on some of the top comic characters in the business. After leaving as Art Director, he began independently working on Star Wars Legacy as well as Catwoman at DC and Ultimate Hawkeye at Marvel. Other works such as Justice League Darkside War, Doomsday Clock, Dark Knight the Master Race with Frank Miller, Three Jokers, Geiger, count among the many other titles over his, almost 30 years in the business. Trained in traditional painting and illustration Anderson has fully drawn and colored his own work on covers like Junkyard Joe and Geiger. He also offers a full range of commission work from pencil, ink and full color. Anderson joined the groundbreaking creator collective at Ghost Machine Productions as Lead Colorist, where he will be working on titles such as Geiger, Redcoat, Rook: Exodus and Hyde Street.

Rob Leigh is a comics veteran with over thirty years of experience in the industry, and includes DC's Superman, Green Lantern, The Flash, Justice League, as well as Doomsday Clock and Batman: Earth One where he collaborated with fellow Ghost Machine co-founders Geoff Johns, Gary Frank and Brad Anderson, and Batman: Three Jokers from Johns, fellow Ghost Machine co-founder Jason Fabok, and Anderson. Leigh has also lettered for MAD Magazine and SpongeBob Squarepants. Leigh is also a graduate of The Kubert School, and has also served as a member of the faculty.

"We are so lucky that the very best colorist and letterer working today have joined Ghost Machine. Brad and Rob bring exceptional talent and a wealth of experience to our team and their passion for the visual absolutely jumps off the page at each turn. Since the inception of the company Brad and Rob's individual brilliance has been invaluable to everything we do, so we are thrilled to now officially make them 100% Ghosts," said the creators in a joint statement. "Too often colorists and letters are overlooked in this business and not given the same equity considerations as other creators despite them being vital to the quality, consistency and longevity of the titles and characters they are a part of manifesting. We're proud to continue to make new ground as creators and owners in this business we love but that needs to evolve."

"It's hard to put into words what it means to me to be a part of a group such as this. I've looked up to and have been inspired by these creators for years, and to be partners in Ghost Machine with such professionals and entrepreneurial wizards, who I call friends, is incredibly special." said Brad Anderson. "I value the trust they put into me and my work, and to be recognized by such giants in the industry means more than I can say. I am so excited, not only for us, but for the fans to see, and fall in love with the characters and stories Ghost Machine is creating."

Rob Leigh added: "I am extremely fortunate to be enjoying a long career in comics—a childhood dream come true. And while I've achieved many goals, what had been missing was the ability to plot my own course and to have a meaningful stake in the work created. When Geoff contacted me describing his vision of a company where all properties are owned and controlled by the talent—creators not only at the apex of the field, but who I admire and respect on a personal level—I couldn't board the GHOST MACHINE ship fast enough!"

Anderson and Leigh's work was recently seen across Geiger #1, Redcoat #1 and Rook: Exodus #1, with second issues running this month, including Geiger #2 today, alongside second prints of the first issues.

In Geiger #2, Tariq Geiger, his two-headed wolf Barney, and their surprising newfound companion begin their quest along the radioactive roads of the former United States to find a cure for the Glowing Man's nuclear-powered condition. But in order to obtain the information they need, Geiger's crew must first help a local sheriff catch and kill a masked raider that's pillaging the town. But what Geiger ultimately discovers chills him to his glowing green bones. And The Electrician isn't far behind… Geiger #2 from Geoff Johns, Gary Frank, Brad Anderson and Rob Leigh will be in stores May 8. Redcoat #2 picks up with Simon Pure hunted by a bloodthirsty cult. The immortal mercenary discovers his powers may have its limits and the former British soldier must accept help from a 12-year-old genius named Albert Einstein. Redcoat #2 from Geoff Johns, Bryan Hitch, Brad Anderson and Rob Leigh, publishes May 15. Rook: Exodus #2 introduces new allies and threats. With the imported animal population growing out of control and the world's engine failing, the warden known only as Rook must now also face the power-hungry bear master Ursaw, who won't rest until all of Exodus' wardens are dead. As Dire Wolf also hunts down Rook, only one question remains about the wolves' pack leader…is she friend or foe? Rook: Exodus #2 from Geoff Johns, Jason Fabok, Brad Anderson and Rob Leigh, goes on sale May 22.

