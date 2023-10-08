Comic Book Creators React To Hamas Attack Against Israel

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: bill willingham, Hamas, israel, palestine

A number of comic book creators, or those adjacent, have been making comments on the recent attacks from Hamas against Israel.

Yesterday, Hamas launched a large-scale surprise attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, breaking through the Gaza–Israel barrier and forcing entry into Gaza border crossings, nearby Israeli cities, adjacent military installations, and civilian settlements. It is the first direct conflict within Israeli legally accepted territory since the 1948 Arab–Israeli War. At least 600 Israelis have died, thousands injured and many kidnapped. Israel declared a state of emergency and in response, Israel says it has hit 800 Hamas targets in Gaza with hundreds of Hamas fighters killed. A number of comic book creators, or those adjacent, have been making comments on the attacks.

Josh Blaylock: Heart goes out today to the people of Israel and Palestine.

Bill Willingham: My thoughts and prayers are with Israel today. My thoughts are these: Destroy Hamas completely this time, so thoroughly that nothing can rise from the ashes. My prayers are these: Then look to Hamas' supporters, in Iran, in Qatar, here in America, and everywhere else.

Andy Diggle: Started my Sunday reading about the discovery and nature of black holes. Then about the terrorist atrocities in Israel. The gulf between our greatest discoveries and our worst impulses is… sobering. What we're capable of.

Chuck Satterlee: Shit is going down in the middle east. F-ck around with Israel and find out. They don't play. Rightfully so. This is bad.

DJ BenHaMeen: I know I'm just one voice out here, but it's always Free Palestine & Free Gaza over here. End of story.

Sarah Horrocks: Every terrible thing I'm seeing Palestine doing to Israel has been done to them by Israel. Plus Israel will just retaliate with more war crimes. As always arms dealers and manufacturers are the only ones who will come out winning

Daniel Kalban: Let me make this clear: If you support/defend the attack on Israel/Jews today… …you're an antisemite. I don't care how progressive or anti-racist you think you are, you showed you don't give us Jews the same care or consideration when we're attacked. The Israel-Palestine situation is a VERY complex one, and in my experience, there's a ton of non-Jews and non-Arabs (and some in those groups) who don't grasp it and need it to be stark good vs evil. Let me make this clear. Hamas IS EVIL. They launch rockets from apartment buildings, and lock up civilians in those same buildings so they can be "martyred". Yet no one seems to bring THAT up! That is just ONE of their many atrocities. I am not going to defend the current Israeli government. I think they're assholes. But Israel, as a Jewish nation, as a sovereign nation, has a right to exist and defend itself. So if you consider yourself progressive/anti-racist, you should stand with Israel in this case. END…

Anim8erGirl: With the mass terrorist attack happening in Israel right now I BEG you all not to villainies the Palestinian or Israeli civilians for the sins of their governments. This conflict is over 75 years old, nuanced as fuck and there is sometimes a pull towards xenophobia. I am absolutely horrified by this massive attack against Israeli citizens and civilians and condemn it in the strongest sense. I'm still too stomach sick from food poisoning to watch the coverage. But my thoughts are with the people there and their families here.

David Simon: The now-occupied territories must become a Palestinian nation. The settlements must end. And Israel must on proximate terms of the 1967 and will not cease to exist. No one can have all. And willfully murdering women and children purposely delays and avoids any possible compromise

Daniel Kalban: "Been on an unfollowing spree….shocked to see how many acquaintances went full antisemite….. It's like full mask off with several people :( And you'd think comics people would be more balanced, given the industry was CREATED BY JEWS (not that they'd admit it….). But nope, still the same hate from some people… I've basically been a ball of anger and grief this weekend. I don't have relatives in Israel, but it's still my people under attack…and too many rejoice in our suffering."

Drew Noll: "Hello everyone, as you may or may not know, today was a terrible day in Israel, and it's far from over. It should have been a day of celebrating life by dancing in the streets, joyful with the truths revealed to us with words of Torah. Instead, for those of us that live within our ancestral homeland, the 'national security of Israel' was overrun; then we were attacked by cowards who are too afraid of living truth to take advantage of actual life. 𝗪𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘆, 𝗮𝘀 𝘄𝗲 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝟮,𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀!"

Fred Keel: "With the attacks on Israel these past 24 hours, it feels like the narrative for my comic book Queen Cobra #5 is starting to unfold. More importantly, these events could also be a sign that the rapture of the church could happen very, very soon. I'm sure my pastor will be discussing these recent events in church this morning, but if you are reading Queen Cobra and you have questions or concerns, you are more than welcome to contact me. God bless."

Brooklyn Comic Shop: "Last night Israel suffered a large scale unprovoked terrorist attack during the Jewish Holiday of Simchat Torah. Terrorists stormed small towns and launched missiles into heavily populated cities. 250 injured and 22 dead and rising. We support the State of Israel in their fight against evil and pray for protection."