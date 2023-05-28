Comic Book Trivia in Blood Moon Comics August 2023 Solicits Jon McCarthy and Robby Musso are launching a brand new comic from Blood Moon Comics as part of their August 2023 solicits and solicitations.

Jon McCarthy and Robby Musso are launching a brand new comic from Blood Moon Comics as part of their August 2023 solicits and solicitations, about a comic book fan who has to answer one hundred and fifty comic book trivia questions for his life. Which is rather meta, and even the comic book is polybagged to preserve its secrets. If only Amazing Spider-Man #26 had done that… Here are Blood Moon Comics' August 2023 solicits in full.

COMIC BOOK TRIVIA #1

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JUN231671

(W) Jon McCarthy (A / CA) Robby Musso

A young comic book fan makes a wish to only ever have to know comics. He is teleported to another dimension, where he, now in the role of the reader, must prove his worth by answering one hundred and fifty comic book trivia questions. Polybagged.

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 5.99

GRIT N GEARS #5 (OF 6) CVR A NAHUEL SB

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JUN231672

JUN231673 – GRIT N GEARS #5 (OF 6) CVR B LUIS S RAMOS – 3.99

(W) Angel Fuentes (A / CA) Nahuel Sb

It's a showdown between Screw Driver and Razorneck and his army of criminal automatons for the fate of the people of Steam's Eddy. But as the town burns, punishment from heaven comes in the form of Reverend Baker… and a secret weapon.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GUNBREED #2 (OF 5) CVR A HERNAN GONZALEZ & JUAN GUTIERREZ

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JUN231674

JUN231675 – GUNBREED #2 (OF 5) CVR B ANA TERESA RIVERA – 3.99

JUN231676 – GUNBREED #2 (OF 5) CVR C HERNAN GONZALEZ – 3.99

(W) Angel Fuentes (A) Wilfredo "Wilfo!" Lopez Centeno, Mateo Maciorowski, Daniel Irizarri (CA) Hernan Gonzalez, Juan Gutierrez

Powder Cain must stop a dead chain gang from escaping Hell in "His Withered Bones." Then, in "No Peace Given," the spirits of Bajo Tierra's dead rise to share their grievances with the town's undead sheriff. And the Firebird Dociety crosses paths with Powder Cain as they hunt a mage named Mikaella in "The Witch."

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TOXX #2 CVR A BRIAN DEMAREST

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JUN231677

JUN231678 – TOXX #2 CVR B SKYLAR PATRIDGE – 4.99

JUN231679 – TOXX #2 CVR C ALESSANDRO (ALEX) AMORUSO – 4.99

JUN231680 – TOXX #2 CVR D JEZREEL ROJALES – 4.99

(W) Eric Palicki, Evan Carothers (A) Ben Worrell (CA) Brian Demarest

Axel goes on his own journey of self discovery as mutation takes hold in his body, and we are introduced to more of the mutant bands that roam the wastelands-who are not as disorganized as initially thought, and have more than a passing interest in Claire's unborn child.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 4.99

VIOLET DESCENDS #5 (OF 5) CVR A FALCON

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JUN231683

JUN231684 – VIOLET DESCENDS #5 (OF 5) CVR B NAYLA AGUIRRE – 4.99

JUN231685 – VIOLET DESCENDS #5 (OF 5) CVR C ERICKA LUGO – 4.99

(W) Angel Fuentes (A) Richard Cruz, Nayla Aguirre (CA) Ivy Beth Gladstone, Roger Cruz

Violet and Ruth are on the road with Hassan and Steve as they encounter a hitchhiker from Hell – like, literally! Also, get a glimpse of Evergreen's origins as angel of nature and protector of the Earth. Volume 2 of the series continues in 2024!

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 4.99

USHER OF THE DEAD #1 CVR D 5 COPY TIAGO DA SILVA VIRGIN (NET

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JUN231682

(W) Keith Rommel (A) Samir Simao (CA) Tiago Da Silva

Imagine meeting Death. What would you say to him? What would he have to say to you? If there's anything you'd regret, I tell you now to get that straight. Sa-riel is coming and he's got a plan. Understand you are a part of it. Is he good or evil? Time will tell….

Special Incentives:

Free Special Virgin cover (Cover D) is limited to 500 copies and is FREE for eve-ry 5 issues purchased, of the minimal trade!

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

