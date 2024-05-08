Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cult Games, Galaticare

Galaticare Confirmed For Release Later This Month

CULT Games have confirmed that their interstellar health care game Galacticare will be coming out on PC via Steam this month.

Article Summary Galacticare launches May 23, 2024, on Steam, letting you manage an interstellar hospital.

Face unique challenges treating 49 conditions across diverse species in the cosmos.

Design and optimize your space hospital with advanced treatment technologies.

Immerse in a rich narrative that adapts to your management style and decisions.

Indie game developer Brightrock Games and publisher CULT Games have finally put a proper release date on their upcoming game, Galacticare. The game has been in the works for a hot minute now, as the team wants you to experience what it's like running your own intergalactic hospital, with all of the challenges of trying to help multiple species of aliens across the cosmos. Now you'll be able to get the full experience when it drops on May 23, 2024. Along with the news came a new trailer, which you can check out above.

Galacticare

Galacticare is a science-fantasy hospital management adventure featuring everyone's favorite protagonist – privatized healthcare! As Director of Galacticare, it's up to you to cure the countless (49, actually) conditions that torment the minds and bodies of the galaxy's population. Pack your various hospitals with spectacular rooms, doctors, and bioluminescent grubs, and control every minute detail of your operation to direct the most successful hospital in space! With unique species harboring needs and traits, doctors with specific quirks, consultants with full skill trees, the ability to prioritize conditions and direct the flow of traffic, and many more mechanics, Galacticare offers an approachable management experience with rich systems. You'll take on emergency scenarios in orbit around volcanic planets, deep-space graveyards, and planet-sized, psychic alien deities. You'll get to know the very staff you hire as Galacticare takes you through not only the cosmos but the stories of your ragtag team of outsiders from all across the galaxy – as well as the various eccentric clients who'll hire you.

Build Hospitals Unlike Any Other – Build the best place of healing you can amidst the stars by constructing treatment rooms, placing equipment, hiring staff, and customizing your hospital to your heart's content.

– Build the best place of healing you can amidst the stars by constructing treatment rooms, placing equipment, hiring staff, and customizing your hospital to your heart's content. Eradicate Disease… In Style – Upgrade and improve treatment technologies such as Cerebral Rehab, Projectile Medicine, and the Dreamarium – and keep up with the ever-increasing demands of interstellar health care!

– Upgrade and improve treatment technologies such as Cerebral Rehab, Projectile Medicine, and the Dreamarium – and keep up with the ever-increasing demands of interstellar health care! Get Good – Use every tool and tactic at your disposal to improve your Hospital Rating – the only metric that truly matters.

Use every tool and tactic at your disposal to improve your Hospital Rating – the only metric that truly matters. Control Everything – Optimise patient health, take charge of hiring and firing, and intricately design your hospital in a way that satisfies your particular needs. Invest your profits wisely between research, expansion, and preparation for any unforeseen disasters.

– Optimise patient health, take charge of hiring and firing, and intricately design your hospital in a way that satisfies your particular needs. Invest your profits wisely between research, expansion, and preparation for any unforeseen disasters. Face Disaster – Try desperately to keep people alive in scenarios like "an entire planet is on fire", "evil technology is turning the universe into Pong", and "I can't tell if that's a God or not." Do everything you can to help Galacticare flourish in a deranged universe!

Try desperately to keep people alive in scenarios like "an entire planet is on fire", "evil technology is turning the universe into Pong", and "I can't tell if that's a God or not." Do everything you can to help Galacticare flourish in a deranged universe! Cultural Outreach – From the Ohde, former conquerors who've retired so they can bugger about, to the industrious and heavily-modified Tenki, you'll meet and treat seven distinct species, all with their own unique attributes.

– From the Ohde, former conquerors who've retired so they can bugger about, to the industrious and heavily-modified Tenki, you'll meet and treat seven distinct species, all with their own unique attributes. Immerse Yourself in a Rich Narrative – Galacticare's narrative accompanies your gameplay; characters react to your performance, outcomes, and choices, and the Codex features evolving stories as your researchers attempt to understand the game's many conditions

