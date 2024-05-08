Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: jsa, Justice Society of America

Justice Society of America #10 Delayed Again- But What Comes Next?

Justice Society of America #10 by Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin is now over six months late. Originally scheduled for the 3rd of December 2023.

Justice Society of America #10 by Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin is now over six months late. Originally scheduled for the 3rd of December 2023, orders were cancelled and the book was resolicited for the 30th of April. Obviously, that didn't happen either, and now it has been rescheduled again and again. Its current date is the 25th of June. While Justice Society of America #11 has been delayed from the 26th of June to the 23rd of July, just a month late.

Justice Society of America #1 was originally published on the 29th of November 2022, it should have really all wrapped up last year. But might it go past the 12 issues?

Geoff Johns has gone exclusive with his own company Ghost Machine, publishing through Image Comics, and Justice Society Of America was meant to go up to issue 12. But might it continue further? Reportedly, Geoff Johns stated at Fan Expo Philadephia, attending there with Ghost Machine, that there will be a new writer writing the Justice Society of America that will continue the series after the announced 12-issue run and that the team will expand, becoming a global organisation. We will see for September 2024 solicitations I guess?

Also getting delayed is Batman '89: Echoes #3, also a series suffering delays which has a new on-sale date of the 4th of June 2024, after originally being solicited for the 27th of February…

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #10 (OF 12) CVR B TONY HARRIS CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Mikel Janin (CA) Tony Harris

THE HUNTRESS, HUNTED! Ruby's search for her father continues, and she'll stop at nothing to find him, even if it means killing the Huntress and destroying the Justice Society of America! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/25/2024 JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #11 (OF 12) CVR B TONY HARRIS CARD STOCK VAR (RES)

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Mikel Janin (CA) Tony Harris

The Legionnaire's plans come together, but what does this mean for the future of the Justice Society of America?! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/23/2024 BATMAN 89 ECHOES #3 (OF 6) CVR A JOE QUINONES & PAOLO RIVERA

(W) Sam Hamm (A) Joe Quinones (CA) Joe Quinones & Paolo Rivera

Dr. Quinzel's therapy sessions go a bit awry after some…unconventional methods affect a few patients. Meanwhile, Dr. Crane's plans within Arkham Asylum march forward. But can Barbara Gordon and Alfred find Bruce Wayne before it's too late?! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date:5/28/2024

