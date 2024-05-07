Posted in: Games, Marvel Snap, Mobile Games, Nuverse | Tagged: marvel

Marvel Snap Reveals New Content Added For Season 5

Marvel Snap has a new season coming out soon, as you'll travel the multiverse again in Season Five with "A Blink In Time."

Nuverse confirmed this week they have a new season on the way for Marvel Snap, as Season 5 will take on the theme of A Blink In Time. Channeling that X-Men love happening right now, Blink will make her debut in the game as she uses her abilities to shift characters in a moment's notice. We have more info below as the latest blog provides more details.

Marvel Snap – Season 5: A Blink In Time

Think your Monday morning commute is tough? Try hopping from one reality to another to fix broken timelines and save entire universes from collapse. This season we welcome a multidimensional misfit group of mutants, each with their own quirks and powers. So, grab your reality-hopping passport and get ready for a wild ride through the multiverse with Blink and the Exiles! Blink originally used her powers of teleportation to send the X-Men to the moon, but we know you have bigger plans, which is why Blink will be using her powers to open a portal and swap the last card you played with a higher-cost card from your deck!

New Characters

Blink (5 Cost, 7 Power): On Reveal: Swap the last card you played with a higher-Cost card from your deck.

On Reveal: Swap the last card you played with a higher-Cost card from your deck. Nocturne (3 Cost, 5 Power): You can move this once. When this moves, replace its location with a random new one.

You can move this once. When this moves, replace its location with a random new one. Sage (3 Cost, 0 Power): On Reveal: +2 Power for each different Power among all other cards here.

On Reveal: +2 Power for each different Power among all other cards here. Namora (5 Cost, 5 Power): On Reveal: Give +5 Power to each of your cards alone at another location.

On Reveal: Give +5 Power to each of your cards alone at another location. Sasquatch (6 Cost, 10 Power): Costs 1 less for each card you played last turn.

New Locations

Panoptichron: Cards that didn't start in your deck get +2 Power.

Cards that didn't start in your deck get +2 Power. Cancun: Power here doesn't count toward winning the game.

Series 5 Releases

May 7th: Baron Zemo – Series 5 Release

May 7th: Nocturne – Series 5 Release

May 14th: Sage – Series 5 Release

May 21st: Namora – Series 5 Release

May 28th: Sasquatch – Series 5 Release

New Albums

This season includes three new albums featuring art from comic artists Dan Hipp and Rian Gonzales!

May 7th: Dan Hipp Album Collect 3: Werewolf By Night Avatar Collect 6: 1000 Credits Collect 9: Heimdall Shocked Emote Collect 12: Werewolf By Night Variant

May 15th: Rian Gonzalez Album Collect 3: Silk Avatar Collect 6: 1000 Tokens Collect 9: Gambit Swoon Emote Collect 12: Silk Variant

May 31st: Oops, All Chibis Rian Gonzalez Album Collect 3: Iron Lad Avatar Collect 6: 1000 Credits Collect 9: Iron Lad The Thinker Emote Collect 12: Iron Lad Variant



