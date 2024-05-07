Posted in: Games, Marvel Snap, Mobile Games, Nuverse | Tagged: marvel
Marvel Snap Reveals New Content Added For Season 5
Marvel Snap has a new season coming out soon, as you'll travel the multiverse again in Season Five with "A Blink In Time."
Nuverse confirmed this week they have a new season on the way for Marvel Snap, as Season 5 will take on the theme of A Blink In Time. Channeling that X-Men love happening right now, Blink will make her debut in the game as she uses her abilities to shift characters in a moment's notice. We have more info below as the latest blog provides more details.
Marvel Snap – Season 5: A Blink In Time
Think your Monday morning commute is tough? Try hopping from one reality to another to fix broken timelines and save entire universes from collapse. This season we welcome a multidimensional misfit group of mutants, each with their own quirks and powers. So, grab your reality-hopping passport and get ready for a wild ride through the multiverse with Blink and the Exiles! Blink originally used her powers of teleportation to send the X-Men to the moon, but we know you have bigger plans, which is why Blink will be using her powers to open a portal and swap the last card you played with a higher-cost card from your deck!
New Characters
- Blink (5 Cost, 7 Power): On Reveal: Swap the last card you played with a higher-Cost card from your deck.
- Nocturne (3 Cost, 5 Power): You can move this once. When this moves, replace its location with a random new one.
- Sage (3 Cost, 0 Power): On Reveal: +2 Power for each different Power among all other cards here.
- Namora (5 Cost, 5 Power): On Reveal: Give +5 Power to each of your cards alone at another location.
- Sasquatch (6 Cost, 10 Power): Costs 1 less for each card you played last turn.
New Locations
- Panoptichron: Cards that didn't start in your deck get +2 Power.
- Cancun: Power here doesn't count toward winning the game.
Series 5 Releases
- May 7th: Baron Zemo – Series 5 Release
- May 7th: Nocturne – Series 5 Release
- May 14th: Sage – Series 5 Release
- May 21st: Namora – Series 5 Release
- May 28th: Sasquatch – Series 5 Release
New Albums
- May 7th: Dan Hipp Album
- Collect 3: Werewolf By Night Avatar
- Collect 6: 1000 Credits
- Collect 9: Heimdall Shocked Emote
- Collect 12: Werewolf By Night Variant
- May 15th: Rian Gonzalez Album
- Collect 3: Silk Avatar
- Collect 6: 1000 Tokens
- Collect 9: Gambit Swoon Emote
- Collect 12: Silk Variant
- May 31st: Oops, All Chibis Rian Gonzalez Album
- Collect 3: Iron Lad Avatar
- Collect 6: 1000 Credits
- Collect 9: Iron Lad The Thinker Emote
- Collect 12: Iron Lad Variant