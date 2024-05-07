Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, F1, F1 24, Formula 1

F1 24 Releases Final Deep Dive Gameplay Video Before Launch

EA Sports have released the final deep dive video for F1 24 this week, as we see the track and driver updates made to the gameplay.

Article Summary EA Sports unveils final F1 24 gameplay video, showcasing track and driver updates.

Newly reworked circuits like Silverstone enhance authenticity and in-game realism.

F1 24 introduces Ray-Traced lighting and full hair rendering for cars and drivers.

Players can now start a Driver Career or hire F1 Icons in My Team mode.

EA Sports has dropped one final deep dive gameplay video for F1 24 today, the last one before they launch the game later this month. This gameplay video specifically focuses on the tracks and the drivers for this incarnation, as improvements have been made to both of them. Essentially, when it comes to tracks, the practically rebuilt some of the tracks from scratch, giving them an overhaul so that they look and feel like the genuine article. The 20 official drivers in the game have also been given improvements in the way they were captured, so it's as close to them being in the game as possible. Enjoy the latest video and info here as it will be released on May 28.

The development team significantly reworked fan-favorite tracks like Silverstone and Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for authentic circuit accuracy. Fans will now feel every bump, kerb, and elevation change at the home of the British GP, and enjoy the new reprofiled sections of the Belgian track. Updates have also been made to the Lusail International Circuit and Jeddah Corniche Circuit, bringing them in line with their real-world counterparts. F1 24 will also feature enhanced realism with the introduction of new in-race driver audio taken from real-world F1 broadcasts, as well as more varied cutscenes.

In addition, the cars of all ten teams have been meticulously recreated using detailed CAD data, coupled with Ray-Traced Dynamic Diffuse Global Illumination technology to enhance lighting, shadows, and reflections. Advancements in 2024 also include improved driver appearances, thanks to full hair rendering and improved eye and skin shaders. More Icons are available than ever before, including Pastor Maldonado, Jamie Chadwick, and, exclusive to F1 24 Champions Edition, 1976 champion James Hunt, and 7x race winner Juan Pablo Montoya. Plus, for the first time, players can embark on a full Driver Career as one of the Icons or hire them as teammates in My Team mode.

