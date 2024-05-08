Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, blade runner 2099, Grotesquerie, Marvel Studios, my adventures with superman, Resident Alien, snowpiercer, star trek: discovery, wednesday, X-Men '97

Wednesday, X-Men '97, Snowpiercer & Much More! BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Grotesquerie, Resident Alien, X-Men '97, Snowpiercer, Marvel, My Adventures with Superman, Wednesday & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FX's Grotesquerie, A24's Crystal Lake, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, SYFY's Resident Alien, Jeff Ross/Kim Kardashian, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Hulu's Blood Free, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Three, NBC's Saturday Night Live, AMC's Snowpiercer, USA Network's WWE Raw, Prime Video's Blade Runner 2099, Marvel Studios/Bob Iger, Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman, Star Trek/William Shatner, Netflix's Wednesday, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Grotesquerie, Resident Alien, Star Trek: Discovery, X-Men '97, Snowpiercer, Blade Runner 2099, Marvel Studios/Bob Iger, My Adventures with Superman, Wednesday, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, May 8, 2024:

Grotesquerie: Travis Kelce Joins Ryan Murphy, FX Horror Drama (VIDEO)

Crystal Lake: Friday The 13th Series Undergoing BTS Retooling: Report

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 1 Review: A Return to Greatness

Resident Alien Season 4 Future Uncertain: SYFY? USA Network? Netflix?

Tom Brady "Was Having Fun" With Him: Jeff Ross; Kim K Booing Edited

Star Trek: Discovery: Wiseman on S01 Tilly Revisit, Tricorder Upgrade

Blood Free Star Ju Ji-hoon on Hulu Series, Cautionary Tech Message

Dark Side of the Ring S05 Finale Clip: Ole Anderson's No McMahon Fan

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms S01 Set at 6 Eps; Owen Harris Directing

X-Men '97 Episode 9 Preview Clip Explains Beau DeMayo's "Homework"

Crisis Part Three: Conroy & Hamill's Batman/Joker, Constantine & More

Saturday Night Live Welcomes Maya Rudolph, Vampire Weekend (VIDEO)

Snowpiercer Season 4: Final Season Premieres July 21st on AMC/AMC+

WWE Raw DEMOLISHES AEW! Greatest Wrestling Show EVER!

Blade Runner 2099: Michelle Yeoh Tapped to Lead Prime Video Series

Marvel Studios Moving to No More Than 2 Series, 3 Films Per Year: Iger

My Adventures with Superman S02 Preview: Amanda Waller's Not Happy

Star Trek: William Shatner Open to Luke Skywalker-Like De-Aging Return

Wednesday Season 2 Production Underway: Casting, S02E01 Title & More

Tony Khan Forces CM Punk to Reference AEW Again on WWE Raw

Superman Gets His Red Trunks, X-Men '97 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!