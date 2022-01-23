Comic Store In Your Future: 25 Hot Comics By Rodman Comics

Researching comics is part of what I do—the ever-changing shifts in demand for comics that I try to keep up with. One man's junk is another man's treasure. What is worth only a few dollars today may change overnight. Everything, of course, is only worth what someone is willing to pay for it. Knowing what hot and in-demand back issue-wise is helping the store's sales. I decided why not share what I have researched? I am pleasantly surprised when I discover something I own or the store owns is rising in price. Before I opened Rodman Comics, I would sell collectibles so I could feed my hobby. Why not help others find out if they have something that is worth more than they thought it was? Thus, the 25 hot comics articles were started.

These prices are for raw near mint copies, not graded. The comics listed here are for the main cover or only cover, not the variants, to help keep things simple. Keep in mind prices may go up or down quickly; this is one perspective, and others may differ. Without further delay, here is the first 25 hot comics article of 2022!

All-New Marvel Now Point One #1 from 2014. It features the first appearance of Kamala Khan. It is currently going for around $200. Amazing Spider-Man #1 from 2014. Featuring the first appearance of Cindy Moon, currently going for around $20. Batman Harley Quinn from 1999. Harley Quinn's first appearance in the main DC Universe. It is currently going for around $100. Captain America #25 from 2014 (Yes, 2014 seems to have been a year of popular Marvel ideas). Falcon takes up being Captain America, currently going for around $35. Daredevil #9 from 1999. First appearance of Echo. It is currently going for $125. Evil Ernie #1 from 1991. First appearance of Lady Death. It is currently going for around $375. DC Comics Presents #26 from 1980. The world is introduced to the New Teen Titans for the first time. It is currently going for around $200. Earth 2 #19 from 2014. First appearance of Val-Zon. It is currently going for around $50. Green Lantern #25 from 2008. Two first appearances in this issue, Larfreez, and Atrocitus. It is currently going for around $35. Mister Miricle #4 from 1971. First appearance of Big Barda. It is currently going for around $90. Naomi #1 from 2019. 1st appearance of Naomi. It is currently going for around $50. New Teen Titans #2 from 1980. First appearance of Deathstroke the Terminator. It is currently going for around $350. Nova #1 from 1976. The first Richard Rider, also known as Nova. It is currently going for around $200. Primer #2 from 1982. First appearance of Grendel. It is currently going for around $1100. No, that is not a typo. Sandman #4 from 1989. First Lucifer Morningstar appearance. It is currently going for around $190. Savage She-Hulk #1 from 1980. First appearance of She-Hulk. It is currently going for around $300. Spider-Man 2099 #1 from 1992. Foil cover. Currently going for around $35. Star Wars #16 from 1978. First Valance. Currently going for around $40. Star Wars Darth Vader #1 from 2015. First Black Krrsantan. Currently going for around $45. Star Wars Darth Vader #3 from 2015. First Doctor Aphra. Currently going for around $150. Superman Batman Annual #4 from 2010. Artgerm cover art, Batman Beyond appearance. It is currently going for around $65. Thor #20 from 2022. First appearance of the God of Hammers. It is currently going for around $25. West Coast Avengers #45 from 1989. The Vision returns white as a ghost. It is currently going for around $45. Wolverine #1 from 1988. Wolverine's first time as "Patch." Currently going for around $75. Year of the Villian: Hell Arisen #3 from 2020. First full appearance of Punchline. It is currently going for around $70.

Good luck finding these at your local comic store or in your own collection!