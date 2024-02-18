Posted in: Comics | Tagged: comic shop, divorce, lawyer

Comic Store In Your Future, Worth $300K According To My Wife's Lawyer

Rodman Comics over the years, has faced derecho storms, pandemics, shoplifting sprees and now the greatest threat of all, a divorce lawyer.

Over the years, Rodman Comics has faced challenges such as the worldwide outbreak of when COVID first emerged and things I did not even know existed at the time, such as when a derecho storm hit back in 2020. Another dreaded "D" word came up, and I wondered what would happen with the store. My wife decided to divorce me. Nearly twenty years of marriage ended. The divorce itself was a long process, one where I wondered if there would still be a Rodman Comics afterward.

I kept the divorce under wraps for over a year. At times, it was awkward. I kept the news from almost all my customers. Why? Because I did not want it to hurt business. When I first opened Rodman Comics, I had various people tell me that they liked the store, though they did not want to switch to my store, fearing that their old store would not take them back if I went out of business. That made little sense; if a store wanted to make more money, they would bring back lapsed customers in a second. It did not matter what I thought. I did not want various people wondering if the store would make it through a divorce. Heck, I did not know at the time if it would. The lack of meaningful communication was unreal.

I had no idea what my wife wanted out of the divorce. All communication went through the lawyer, but it mainly seemed about nothing important. I even told my lawyer it appeared it was meaningless communication about nothing to drive up lawyer costs. Some of my Bleeding Cool articles were entered as exhibits and announced as such just that day. I was pretty surprised; I was reading old articles I had written on the day of my divorce trial to see what had been entered. My wife was asked on the stand how much Rodman Comics is worth. $300,000 was her answer. I sat there and tried to keep a straight face. When I was on the stand, I simply answered if it were worth that much, I would sell it and start over. All the tax info on the store had been turned over, and just looking at the tax info, one would know it was not worth anything close to that.

People who knew about the divorce were dismayed by it all. I would tell people who asked about it after last talking to them weeks ago that if you missed a week, you missed a whole new chapter. I wanted it over so I could move on with my life.

The divorce is final, and the store is still standing.

