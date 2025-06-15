Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Golden Biscuit, krypto

Comic Stores Angered Over DC Comics' Krypto Superman Premiere Prize

Comic book stores have been angered over DC Comics' Krypto Golden Biscuits Sweepstake with a Superman movie premiere prize.

Bleeding Cool previously reported on DC Comics' prize promotion for two comic book to fans win the opportunity to attend the World Premiere in Los Angeles of the new Superman movie by discovering "Krypto's Golden Biscuit" hidden inside DC's upcoming facsimile edition reprint of the 1955 first Krypto appearance comic book Adventure Comics #210 , which will be published on Wednesday with a special polybagged edition only available in comics stores. A promotion designed exclusively for comic book shops.

Copies of Adventure Comics #210 Facsimile Edition cost retailers only $0.75 per copy, which meant that orders were significantly high, and enabled stores to plan promotions around it, give copies away with other purchases, give copies free to kids, sell copies for only a dollar, that kind of thing. It was a very comic book retailer-friendly thing. President/Publisher/COO Jim Lee posted to social media that "The facsimile issue of ADVENTURE COMICS issue 210 (first appearance of Krypto) is in comic shops THIS WEDNESDAY 6/18! Inside, two lucky fans will find 'Krypto's Golden Biscuit' AKA tickets for you and a friend to the world premiere of Superman July 7th here in LA! We sent our own VP of Production @nickjnap to our printers to hand insert the winning copies into the run of polybagged issues. Good luck—and I hope to see you at the premiere!!! Superman in theaters 7/11"

So, how could DC Comics mess this up? Super easily, it seems. Barely an inconvenience.

Because obviously 99.999% of people won't find a winning ticket inside. And those who don't will find something else. Something not mentioned by DC Comics until the polybagged comic book is opened. Something most retailers wouldn't have been aware of until they started handing them out on Wednesday.

A free 30-day trial for the DC Universe Infinite's Ultra tier, which lets people stream digital DC Comics titles a month after print publication, as well as original digital titles. Otherwise known as the comic book store's greatest modern rival. And retailers have now paid for the privilege of promoting it.

If DC Comics had been open about this being the runners-up prize for the Superman premiere promotion, it wouldn't have been a problem; retailers could have chosen one way or another. But sneaking this into comic book stores under a sealed polybag and getting retailers to pay for it all in advance, is a whole different kettle of flying fish. There is no mention in the website terms and conditions, just that "If the purchased copy of DC's facsimile edition of Adventure Comics #210 does not contain a Krypto's Golden Biscuit sticker, it will instead include a "Sorry. Not a Winner" message." That's all.

And I understand that amongst angered retailers, many who have already thrown away every copy they ordered, a rebellion is already upon us, looking to DC Comics for a refund or another option.

But maybe retailers committed to trashing the lot might want to actually open them all and see, just in case, they did have that Golden Ticket after all.

Written by Otto Binder and drawn by Curt Swan, including art by Ramona Fradon and George Papp, this comic book features Krypto's first appearance in comics in the story "The Superdog from Krypton," where a young Clark Kent rediscovers his best friend, as Superboy.

ADVENTURE COMICS #210 FACSIMILE EDITION (NET)

(W) Otto Binder (A) Curt Swan, Ramona Fradon, George Papp (CA) Curt Swan

THE FIRST APPEARANCE OF KRYPTO THE SUPERDOG! A young Clark Kent rediscovers a Superboy's best friend in this heartwarming reunion spanning years of time and light-years of space. Introducing Krypto–The Superdog from Krypton! Then thrill as Aquaman thwarts a team of smugglers attempting to sink a nautical newspaper, and Green Arrow and Speedy match wits against the insidious intellect of Mr. Genius! FOC Date: 5/26/2025 In-Store Date: 6/18/2025

