ComicBooks For Kids Launches Retailer Kit at ComicsPRO 2025

Retailer kits include posters, comics, and promotional items, tailored for brick-and-mortar shops.

Superman and Justice League's cancer center visit highlighted in special edition comic for children.

ComicBooks For Kids partners with DC, supported by mycomicshop.com and local comic retailers.

CB4K distributes comics to children in hospitals and cancer centers, and its sister organization, ComicBooks For Troops, sends comics to the military. For the third year in a row, ComicBooks For Kids (CB4K) has teamed up with DC for a special edition of Superman #39, with two new covers by Jerry Ordway and Chrissie Zullo for 2025. The comic will not be available for sale, but retailers who sponsored the ComicBooks For Kids and ComicBooks For Troops events in 2024 will get a small allocation for the 2025 ComicBooks For Kids! weekend, scheduled for the 28th of February to the 2nd of March next weekend in the US and UK.

In the comic book by Peter Tomasi and Patrick Gleason, Superman and the Justice League visit a children's cancer centre and take the kids on a scavenger hunt and a trip to the moon. It was originally published in 2018, and CB4K teamed up with DC for the first time in 2023 to create a special edition just for the charity. The comic is sponsored by the online retailer mycomicshop.com, the Pennsylvania comic shop Krav'n Comics and Graham Cracker Comics.

Mark Weiss took to the stage at this week's ComicsPRO event in Glendale, California, to address hundreds of comic book store owners. You can catch up with all our ComicsPRO coverage using this link if you want… and he took the opportunity to debut the new ComicBooks For Kids Retailer Kit announced last year at ComicsPRO and now available. Including a window cling, a counter canister, a 24 x36 poster of the Superman #39 cover by Jerry Ordway, flyers and One copy of both 2025 Superman #39 variants. These kits are only available to brick-and-mortar retailers and can be ordered or viewed here:

Mark Weiss, founder and president stated to the ComicsPRO audience how DC has been an incredible partner in this give back to the kids and troops. With respect to the retailer kit, Mark stated that the kit has been in development for over a year and was the result of input from many of the retailers who support the organization. And he praised the comic book publishers that worked with ComicBooks For Kids…

… and those that, for whatever reason, did not…

For those readers, retailers, creators and publishers who want to find out more (and avoid such future lists) you can find out more information on the ComicBooksFor Kids website.

