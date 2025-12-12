Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, Atrom Freeman, Comics The Magazine

Comics! The Magazine Launches With Absolute Batman And A Price Guide

Comics! The Magazine is the latest attempt to do a new Wizard Magazine, and launched with Absolute Batman on the cover

Article Summary Comics! The Magazine launches with an Absolute Batman cover story and exclusive creator interviews.

First issue features insights from Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta, Frank Martin, and Clayton Cowles.

Includes Pullbox Power Rankings, a new comic by Rob Guillory, and an in-depth price guide for collectors.

Industry veterans unite to create a print magazine for comic fans, shops, and genuine comics enthusiasm.

Comics! The Magazine is the latest attempt to do a new Wizard Magazine, being published by former retailer Atom! Freeman of Prama Direct Market Solutions, formerly of Valiant Entertainment, ComicHub and Bad Idea Comics, with former retailer Joseph Keatinge of Moonray, PopGun Rekcah and writer for Marvel, DC and Skybound, as its Editor-In-Chief. And I have to say, this is not a bad-looking start. Launching in March 2026 with an Absolute Batman cover feature and a conversation with writer Scott Snyder, artist Nick Dragotta, colourist Frank Martin, and letterer Clayton Cowles, it has a cover by Dragotta and C!TM Art Director and Spider-Gwen colourist and designer, Rico Renzi. And a final former retailer, Gabe Yocum, as director of sales, previously at Midtown Comics, AWA, The EXP, and any projects Bill Jemas was involved with at the time. He must have some stories, but he is also at Prana with Atom, so we won't be hearing them right now.

The first issue will also include big names and indie books, Pullbox Power Rankings backed by sales data, a creator roundtable facilitated by Stray Dog's Tony Fleecs, an all-new comic book by Chew's Rob Guillory within its pages, and a price guide as well.

"Do you remember your first trip to a comics shop? I do. I remember how wonderful and overwhelming it was. I remember not knowing where to start but being convinced that I belonged. That there was an entire world of stories and art where I not only belonged, but it needed me and the quirky people like me to survive. That's what COMICS! The Magazine will be. A place where we all belong and a guide to navigating through our favourite medium, industry, and culture." – Atom! Freeman

"In the grand cultural experiment of the 21st century, one thing is clear: comic books won. Comic books are the backbone of the biggest movies, the basis of the biggest TV shows, the influence behind the best video games, and, more importantly, is just the best visual storytelling medium on its own without the need for outside justification, period. It's time the world has a centralised place, in print, to learn about what this great art form and industry has to offer, and we're excited to be on the forefront of the Genuine Enthusiasm For Comics Revolution." – Joseph Keatinge, Editor-in-Chief

"I'm so excited to be part of the team bringing COMICS! The Magazine to life! I'm excited as a fan of comics and comic creators to have a record of where things are today, back in comic shops. Nothing gets me as excited as print media. People are really starting to appreciate print even more as corporate monopolies decide what is available on a whim. I can't wait for future fans, creators, and retailers to find a copy of COMICS! The Magazine in a dusty old comic box and experience the kind of time travel that only happens with comics. " – Rico Renzi, Art Director

"Think of COMICS! The Magazine as a bridge between comic shop shelves and comic readers' curiosity — something equal parts entertainment, education, and gentle hand-holding. Comics! deserves to have its own magazine again. It's a privilege to be a part of this incredible team." – Gabe Yocum, Director of Sales

