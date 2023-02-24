ComicsPRO: Battle Quest Comics FCBD Annual 2023, Free To Read Now Battle Quest has been handing out copies of their Free Comic Book Day comic, over two months early at ComicsPRO, But you can also read it now.

Battle Quest Comics is an all-ages / YA publisher of action-adventure, fantasy and sci-fi comics built around three flagship titles, No'madd: The Unconquerable, The Trident of Aurelia and Steel Siege. While BQC has been publishing for almost a decade, they recently inked a deal with Diamond Comics for an initial publishing slate of three years. And now they are at their first ComicsPRO event, in Pittsburgh.

They have been handing out copies of the Battle Quest Comics' offering for Free Comic Book Day, two-and-a-half months early at the summit. They didn't get a book through the traditional Free Comic Book Day committee, but that's okay, they are doing it themselves, publishing the Battle Quest Comics Annual 2023, free for Free Comic Book Day. This will showcase their three major new titles, and Battle Quest Comics will be sending out free bendles to any store who gets in touch by April. All they have to do is shoot publisher Drew Kafoury a website link, an email and an address at andrew@bqcomics.com.

But if you want the PDF of the whole thing, and you can't make it to see Battle Quest Comics in Pittsburgh for the ComicsPRO Retailer Summit you can actually read Battle Quest Comics Annual now, in full, for free, in advance either with that link to the PDF, or in full below, on Bleeding Cool.

NOMADD CITY OF EMPTY TOWERS

(W) Andrew Kafoury (A) Aaron McConnell, Lee Moyer

A strange ship falls from the night sky and Tyon, Goddess of the moon, sends No'madd to confront her enemies – mysterious beings from the stars. Who are these ravagers? What do they want? And how can No'madd hope to defeat them alone?

(W) Lee Moyer (A) Melissa Spandri, Lee Moyer

From the mind of two-time 2022 Hugo Award-winning Lee Moyer comes a new fantasy-adventure that takes place below the sea. A long-abandoned trident calls out to a drowning woman named Orianna. As she grabs the trident, Orianna's life-and the lives of those both above and below the waves-will change… forever!

(W) Andrew Kafoury (A) Eric Vargas, Silvia Signorini

