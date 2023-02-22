Marvel EIC C.B. Cebulski Makes Surprise Visit to ComicsPRO Summit Marvel wasn't expected to have a major presence at tomorrow's ComicsPRO summit, but EIC C.B. Cebulski has made the trip to.... announce things.

Tomorrow sees the beginning of the ComicsPRO Summit in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, being held at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel & Suites Pittsburgh Downtown, from tomorrow the 23rd of February to the 25th. While there are scheduled presentations, roundtables and events with a num ber of publishers, Marvel Comics wasn't expected to have a major presence outside the main sales guys. But Bleeding Cool has been told that Editor-In-Chief of Marvel Comics, C.B. Cebulski has made a surprise trip to the event to talk to comic book retailers. Think Biden going to Ukraine, just with fewer security concerns. With plans to personally meet with retailers, to answer questions, address concerns and to help announce a number of very special new Marvel projects. Ultimate Invasion from Bryan Hitch and Jonathan Hickman was a pre-show taster of what is to come.

Marvel Comics accountants should expect a large bar tab to be filed by Cebulski on his return.

Jim Rugg and Ed Piskor, or Cartoonist Kayfabe, will be the keynote speakers at ComicsPRO Summit 2023. This will be the first in-person conference that ComicsPRO has sponsored in three years. "I am so excited that we're able to be back together again!" said Jenn Haines, President of the Board of ComicsPRO. "I've really missed seeing my fellow retailers and all the amazing sharing of ideas that happens when we get together. This meeting is a huge opportunity to discuss the current state of the industry and brainstorm ways that we can work together to move the industry forward in ways that are positive for all parties."

One focus of this conference is Distribution. "We are excited that the four major comic distributors – Diamond Comic Distributors, Penguin Random House, Lunar Distribution, and Universal Distribution – will all be in attendance to answer questions and participate in industry discussions" said Marco Davanzo, Executive Director of ComicsPRO.

The Conference will also have an online component for those who can't make the conference. "We understand that not everybody will be able to join us in Pittsburgh." said Davanzo. "That's why we are creating an online conference experience to augment the in-person conference."

Companies planning to attend will include 2000 AD/Rebellion Publising, A Wave Blue World, Anomaly Productions, Bad Idea Comics, Battle Quest Comics, BCW Supplies, BINC, Book County Clearance House, Boom Studios, CEX Publishing, Comic Shop Assistant, Comic Hub, DC, Diamond Comic Distributors, Humanoids, IDW Publishing, Image Comics, Lunar Distribution, Mad Cave Studios, Manage Comics, Marvel, Oni Press, Opus Comics, Penguin Random House, ReedPop, Rocketship Entertainment, Scholastic, Skybound Entertainment, Source Point Press, TCG Player, Universal Distribution, Valiant Entertainment, Vault Comics, Visi8 Entertainment, Viz Media, and Yen Press.