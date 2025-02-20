Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: comicspro, jeff the land shark

ComicsPRO: Jeff The Land Shark Gets a 5-Issue Series at Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics is promising a brand new not-just-digital-reprint comic book series for Jeff The Land Shark with a new five-issue series, Jeff The Land Shark #1 by Kelly Thompson and Tokitokoro launching in June 2025.

Jeff The Land Shark was created by writer Kelly Thompson and artist Daniele di Nicuolo, as the pet landshark of the Gwenpool but has since had other caretakers such as Deadpool, Elsa Bloodstone and Kate Bishop. He headlines in the digital Marvel's Infinity Comics series It's Jeff!, written by Thompson and drawn by Gurihiru, which won an Eisner Award. And is probably the biggest new character not based on any previous IP for Marvel Comics since Deadpool. Because no., Ms Marvel doesn't count.

At the behest of retailers, the print edition of the Marvel Rivals #1 comic will now include a digital download code for an exclusive Jeff the Land Shark Marvel Rivals "Unlimited Appetite" game spray. Previous editions of print comic books based on online games that offer exclusive digital assets as part of the purchase have proved rather successful for Marvel and DC, and this last-minute change, combined with the popularity of the game and the character, is likely to spur consumer demand and lead to lines down the street, like used to happen with Fortnite.

"To celebrate the new digital comic series, Marvel Unlimited subscribers will also be able to redeem a special Jeff the Land Shark "UNLIMITED APPETITE" spray to use in Marvel Rivals. Starting January 3, all paid Marvel Unlimited subscribers will receive the redemption code for the spray via the Marvel Unlimited app and their registered email. Become a Marvel Unlimited subscriber by December 25 to receive the spray! Subscriptions beginning after December 25 will not be eligible for the redemption code."

