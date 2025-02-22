ComicsPRO: Jeph Loeb & Jim Lee On How Batman Hush 2 Will Change Things

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Hush 2, jim lee

Today, Jim Lee woke up at 11 am in Glendale, California, showered and got to the ComicsPRO comic book retailer summit in twelve minutes to join Jeph Loeb in time to give the following presentation. Such a slacker, Jim, I'm been up for twelve hours.

But they were here to plug Batman Hush 2, the new sequel story arc starting next month in Batman #158 for six issues, but the story has been split into two with a concluding six issues as its own series to be published later.

Jeph Loeb said it was like Wicked split into two. And while the original Hush series teased that it may have resurrected Jason Todd, since then, Jason Toidd has been resurrected, and so he will play a giant role in this sequel, But it will also bring in new characters…

One of the challenges with making Hush 2 was bringing it into modern continuity, such as the portrayal of Gotham resident Leslie Tomkins, who was seen as older in the original story, but modern continuity, post New 52, is now much younger.

So, to thread the needle, Jim Lee will portray her halfway between, and suggesting that she "had some work done".

But it was important for both of them that Hush2 be in continuity, so fans had to buy it. They worked with Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez of the previous Batman run to live everything up.

And part of that, Jeph and Jim say that something major happens in this story that will affect not just Batman, but the entire Batfamily of books, and had was something that they had to take to the Batman writers summit.

Jeph Loeb is intending to make this "a gateway drug" as retailers often state to him that they hand out Long Halloween and Hush to potential new Batman readers, as they don't have to have read a hundred years of continuity.

And that is the intention with Hush 2, with every character and concept getting a proper introduction, you won't have to have read the original to enjoy it."

Jeph also fanboyed over this image by Jim Lee, referencing Christopher Nolan, which Jim Lee joked was what he'd typed into the AI engine. But Jeph pointed out that even after Jim Lee had finished the page, he went back in to add garbage bags on the side. "It's Gotham City, they're on strike" joked Jim…

