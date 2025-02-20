Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: comicspro, jonathan hickman

ComicsPRO: Jonathan Hickman's Imperial is House Of X Meets Ultimate

We knew Jonathan Hickman's "Imperial" was coming from Marvel Comics. We just didn't know what. And now thanks to ComicsPRO, we do. A little bit… subtitled "the end of the beginning" and with a Nova Corp mask on display, though in pretty poor condition it seems…

With Marvel Comics' David Gabriel stating that we have to think of this as a combination of what Jonathan Hickman did on "House of X, Powers of X, and Ultimate Spider-Man" but to the Marvel Cosmic Universe. Once upon a time, Jonathan Hickman talked of his unmade projects…

Imperial Guard – "I was going to do an imperial guard book with Bobby and Sam and it was going to be them on the other side of all of that technology stuff in the Shi'Ar and the Imperial Guard and Star Jammers would have been part of it i'm sure. But it would have been a big space book seeding all of that for when we eventually obviously we're going to crash it all together. But it was going to seed all of that in a way um in a pretty intense way um it was so I'm bummed about that. I clearly set them up to do all of that when I did those four issues of New Mutants, that was clearly where we were going to go with all of that. I have a couple of things that I really was looking forward to doing that I'm just not going to get to do but they're in great hands."

Catch up with all out ComicsPRO breaking news using this link if you want… ComicsPRO is a trade association for comic book retailers, a volunteer non-profit organization that states it is dedicated to improving the comic book specialty market. Since the decline of Diamond, ComicsPRO Summit has become the central annual comic book retailer meet-up occasion.

