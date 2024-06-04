Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Power, dan mora, mark waid

Full Checklist For DC's Absolute Power Into October

Absolute Power is the new DC Comics Summer event from Mark Waid and Dan Mora, that has been building since the events of Dark Crisis.

Article Summary Absolute Power, a new DC Comics Summer event, unfolds post-Dark Crisis.

Mark Waid and Dan Mora lead the series, impacting the DC Universe.

The event spans main series, spinoffs, and tie-ins with diverse heroes.

Key issues include Superman's struggle and Batman's quest for vengeance.

Absolute Power is the new DC Comics Summer event from Mark Waid and Dan Mora, that has been building since the events of Dark Crisis, through Knight Terrors, Lazarus Planet, Beast World, House Of Brainiac and more. Now DC Comics, courtesy of Bleeding Cool. has the Absolute Power checklist of the main series, spinoff series and tie-ins.



JUNE:

Absolute Power: Ground Zero #1

TIE-INS:

Green Arrow #13

JULY:

Absolute Power #1

Absolute Power: Task Force VII #1

Absolute Power: Origins #1

Absolute Power: Task Force VII #2

Absolute Power: Task Force VII #3

TIE-INS: TIE-INS:

Batman #150

Green Lantern #13

Superman #16

Wonder Woman #11

Green Arrow #14

AUGUST: AUGUST:

Absolute Power #2

Absolute Power: Task Force VII #4

Absolute Power: Origins #2

Absolute Power: Task Force VII #5

TIE-INS: TIE-INS:

Batman #151

Green Lantern #14

Superman #17

Wonder Woman #12

Green Arrow #15

SEPTEMBER: SEPTEMBER:

Absolute Power #3

Absolute Power: Task Force VII #6

Absolute Power: Origins #3

Absolute Power: Task Force VII #7

TIE-INS: TIE-INS:

Batman #152

Green Lantern #15

Superman #18

Wonder Woman #13

Green Arrow #16

OCTOBER: OCTOBER:

Absolute Power #4

There are more as well, of course, but these are where the main action will happen.

ABSOLUTE POWER #1 (OF 4) CVR A DAN MORA

Deleted: Added: (W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

Added: THE TRINITY OF EVIL HAS WON. DC's epic summer event kicks off with a bang, as the combined might of FAILSAFE and the BRAINIAC QUEEN has at last given Amanda Waller the ability to steal the metahuman abilities of every hero and villain on planet Earth. As chaos erupts in the streets and a massive misinformation campaign sways public opinion to her side, the founder of the Suicide Squad methodically targets each superhero dynasty one at a time, starting with SUPERMAN. But even in this darkest of hours, a resistance is forming…and BATMAN is out for vengeance. It's a shocking blitzkrieg across the globe that is decades in the making–and will shape the course of the DC Universe for years to come! Brought to you by the superstar talents of MARK WAID and DAN MORA–it all starts here! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/3/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!