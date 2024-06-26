Posted in: Comics, Comixology, Current News | Tagged: Chip Mosher, comixology, David Steinberger, DSTLRY, netflix

Comixology/Dstlry's David Steinberger And Chip Mosher Go To Netflix

David Steinberger and Chip Mosher, of Comixology and Dstlry, today, have been spotted at Netflix HQ in LA. Is it happening all over again?

Article Summary Comixology's Steinberger and Mosher spotted at Netflix HQ amidst speculation.

Dstlry, a high-end comic publisher by Steinberger and Mosher, could be eyeing deals.

Netflix's past purchases include Millarworld and near-buy of Valiant Entertainment.

Dstlry innovative with digital rights on secondary market and equity for creators.

David Steinberger, co-founder and former chief executive officer of Comixology and Chip Mosher, former Comixology head of content, sold Comixology to Amazon, before eventually quitting and setting up their own comic book publisher Dstlry. But today, they have been spotted at Netflix Los Angeles HQ. Is it happening all over again?

Probably not. But we don't know why they are there. Selling Dstlry to Netflix is unlikely, maybe they are looking at media deals, maybe they are just taking meetings, maybe they just want to take in the view?

Netflix has already bought one comic book company, Millarworld, though they don't seem to be doing much with it right now. They also came close to buying Valiant Entertainment, though the Millarworld situation also put the kibosh on that. Recently the comic book side Millarworld moved from Image to Dark Horse, where it joined other Netflix licenses such as Stranger Things and Witcher.

Dstrlry launched this time last year, publishing new creator-owned comic books, oversized on premium stock and with high-end printing techniques and prices to match. But also published digitally for a week before buyers are allowed to sell those digital rights to others on a secondary market through Dstlry online.

Along with up-front participation by founding creators, Dstlry set aside an additional 3% of company equity to be distributed among the creators who have projects released within the first three years.

Those titles and creators so far include Gone by Jock, Somna by Becky Cloonan and Tula Lotay, Blasfamous by Mirka Andolfo, White Boat by Scott Snyder and Francesco Francavilla, Spectregraph by James Tynion IV and Christian Ward, The Blood Brothers Mother by Brian Azzarelllo and Eduardo Russo, One For Sorrow by Jamie McKelvie, Life by Brian Azzarello, Stephanie Phillips and Danijel Zezelj, The Missionary by Ryan Stegman and Jason Howard, Time Waits by Chip Zdarsky, David Brothers and Marcus To, and Through Red Windows by Ram V and Joelle Jones.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!