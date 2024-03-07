Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Comixology, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: amazon, comixology originals

Comixology Originals Creators Get Good News… And Bad News

Comixology has its own Comixology Originals line through the Kindle App, with which they signed an exclusive deal with Dark Horse.

Amazon-owned digital comics publisher Comixology has its own Comixology Originals line through the Kindle App, with which they have signed an exclusive print publishing deal with Dark Horse Comics. But it seems, from recent correspondence with Comixology Originals creators may not be as comprehensive as it once was. Jeff DiBartolomeo, General Manager and Chief Technology Officer of Comixology Originals, has written to creators telling them the good – or bad – news. A number of examples have been leaked by affected creators to Bleeding Cool, in which he writes;

"The best kept secret in comics right now is that people are reading digital comics. Despite what you might have heard, digital sales of comics, graphic novels and manga on Amazon are up from over a year ago. To say it succinctly and to paraphrase Mark Twain: the reports of Comixology's death have been greatly exaggerated. Comixology is a vital part of Amazon. Although the Comixology app experience has been merged into the Kindle app, more people are reading comics digitally each month than they were twelve to eighteen months ago. Even before the Comixology app was closed, 93% of comics reading was already happening in the Kindle app. "Our business is healthy and we're doing great. I lead a dedicated team that runs comics worldwide for Amazon (excluding Japan, which is run by a sister team). We're continuously evolving, growing, taking risks and I'm very excited for the future of digital comics. We also remain deeply committed to the Comixology Originals program. We have a full slate of digital comics and graphic novels, with more that we'll be announcing throughout the year. We will continue to support and promote these titles as we have in the past, working with Superfan Promotions and 1021 Creative. "But I don't want to bury the lede any further. While our core business is digital comics, we are happy to let you know that we have just extended our agreement with Dark Horse Comics, which will continue to publish print editions of select Comixology Originals titles. Our publishing schedule is now locked through Q1 2025 and we're thrilled to have continuity with one of the most respected independent comics publishers. While there is a very healthy release schedule of around 2 CO titles per month, Dark Horse's bandwidth for Comixology Originals titles is finite, which means some titles were rescheduled and not all titles made the schedule. Although not every Comixology Originals title will be published by Dark Horse, we're actively exploring other print paths and opportunities for the future of our exceptional content."

Previously it was agreed that every Comixology Originals title will be published by Dark Horse, so this is now a change. And this week, Comixology Originals creators have been told whether or not their book will be getting a print publication and this may also affect already announced future titles. I will keep an eye out, I guess.

